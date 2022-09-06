Honda Biz 125 2023: see price, colors and technical details

Honda Biz 125 2023 is already available on the manufacturer’s website in Brazil. As we saw in CG 160 line, the cub also did not receive any drastic changes and brings as a novelty the new matte silver color. The price for the motorcycle is R$ 13,110.
One of the best-selling motorcycles in Brazil, the Biz 125 is the 3rd best seller of the year, behind only the CG 160 and Bros 160 (SEE THE FULL RANKING).
In addition to the matte silver, which combines silver on the sides with a darker central part, there are red, pearly white and bicolor white and blue color options. With main attractions, the motorcycle maintains its traditional space for luggage under the seat, semi-automatic transmission with 12V socket and CBS-type brakes.
Motorization
The Biz 125 2023 maintains the traditional 124.9 cc single-cylinder engine, flex. It yields 9.2 maximum horsepower at 7,500 rpm and 1.04 kgfm at 3,500 rpm.
DATA SHEET – HONDA BIZ 125 2023
|PRICE
|BRL 13,110
|MOTOR
|1 cylinder, 124.9cc
|FOOD
|Electronic injection
|FUEL
|Gasoline and/or ethanol
|POWER
|9.2 horsepower at 7,500 rpm
|TORQUE
|1.04 kgfm at 3,500 rpm
|CONSUMPTION
|Not disclosed
|DIAMETER x COURSE
|52.4 x 57.9 mm
|EXCHANGE
|Semi-automatic, 4 speeds
|LENGTH
|1,894 mm
|WIDTH
|714 mm
|HEIGHT
|1,085 mm
|BETWEEN AXLES
|1,264 mm
|GROUND DISTANCE
|131 mm
|SEAT HEIGHT
|753 mm
|WEIGHT
|100 kg* (dry weight)
|TANK
|5.1 liters
|BRAKES
|CBS
|FRONT BRAKE
|220 mm disc
|REAR BRAKE
|110 mm drum
|FRONT TIRE
|60/100 -17M
|REAR TIRE
|80/100 -14M
|FRONT SUSPENSION
|100mm telescopic fork
|REAR SUSPENSION
|85mm swing arm
|COLORS
|Red, pearl white, matte silver and white/blue
