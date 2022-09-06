Honda Biz 125 2023: see price, colors and technical details

Honda Biz 125 2023 is already available on the manufacturer’s website in Brazil. As we saw in CG 160 line, the cub also did not receive any drastic changes and brings as a novelty the new matte silver color. The price for the motorcycle is R$ 13,110.

One of the best-selling motorcycles in Brazil, the Biz 125 is the 3rd best seller of the year, behind only the CG 160 and Bros 160 (SEE THE FULL RANKING).

SEE TOO:

In addition to the matte silver, which combines silver on the sides with a darker central part, there are red, pearly white and bicolor white and blue color options. With main attractions, the motorcycle maintains its traditional space for luggage under the seat, semi-automatic transmission with 12V socket and CBS-type brakes.

Honda Biz 125 2023 Image: Honda

Motorization

The Biz 125 2023 maintains the traditional 124.9 cc single-cylinder engine, flex. It yields 9.2 maximum horsepower at 7,500 rpm and 1.04 kgfm at 3,500 rpm.

FOLLOW MOTOO ON SOCIAL NETWORKS

DATA SHEET – HONDA BIZ 125 2023

PRICE BRL 13,110 MOTOR 1 cylinder, 124.9cc FOOD Electronic injection FUEL Gasoline and/or ethanol POWER 9.2 horsepower at 7,500 rpm TORQUE 1.04 kgfm at 3,500 rpm CONSUMPTION Not disclosed DIAMETER x COURSE 52.4 x 57.9 mm EXCHANGE Semi-automatic, 4 speeds LENGTH 1,894 mm WIDTH 714 mm HEIGHT 1,085 mm BETWEEN AXLES 1,264 mm GROUND DISTANCE 131 mm SEAT HEIGHT 753 mm WEIGHT 100 kg* (dry weight) TANK 5.1 liters BRAKES CBS FRONT BRAKE 220 mm disc REAR BRAKE 110 mm drum FRONT TIRE 60/100 -17M REAR TIRE 80/100 -14M FRONT SUSPENSION 100mm telescopic fork REAR SUSPENSION 85mm swing arm COLORS Red, pearl white, matte silver and white/blue

MORE FROM THE MOTORCYCLE WORLD