Honda Biz 125 2023: see price, colors and technical details

Yadunandan Singh 4 hours ago Business Comments Off on Honda Biz 125 2023: see price, colors and technical details 3 Views

Honda Biz 125 2023 is already available on the manufacturer’s website in Brazil. As we saw in CG 160 line, the cub also did not receive any drastic changes and brings as a novelty the new matte silver color. The price for the motorcycle is R$ 13,110.

One of the best-selling motorcycles in Brazil, the Biz 125 is the 3rd best seller of the year, behind only the CG 160 and Bros 160 (SEE THE FULL RANKING).

SEE TOO:

In addition to the matte silver, which combines silver on the sides with a darker central part, there are red, pearly white and bicolor white and blue color options. With main attractions, the motorcycle maintains its traditional space for luggage under the seat, semi-automatic transmission with 12V socket and CBS-type brakes.

Honda Biz 125 2023
Honda Biz 125 2023
Image: Honda

Motorization

The Biz 125 2023 maintains the traditional 124.9 cc single-cylinder engine, flex. It yields 9.2 maximum horsepower at 7,500 rpm and 1.04 kgfm at 3,500 rpm.

FOLLOW MOTOO ON SOCIAL NETWORKS

DATA SHEET – HONDA BIZ 125 2023

PRICE BRL 13,110
MOTOR1 cylinder, 124.9cc
FOODElectronic injection
FUELGasoline and/or ethanol
POWER 9.2 horsepower at 7,500 rpm
TORQUE1.04 kgfm at 3,500 rpm
CONSUMPTIONNot disclosed
DIAMETER x COURSE52.4 x 57.9 mm
EXCHANGESemi-automatic, 4 speeds
LENGTH1,894 mm
WIDTH714 mm
HEIGHT1,085 mm
BETWEEN AXLES1,264 mm
GROUND DISTANCE131 mm
SEAT HEIGHT753 mm
WEIGHT100 kg* (dry weight)
TANK5.1 liters
BRAKESCBS
FRONT BRAKE220 mm disc
REAR BRAKE110 mm drum
FRONT TIRE60/100 -17M
REAR TIRE80/100 -14M
FRONT SUSPENSION100mm telescopic fork
REAR SUSPENSION85mm swing arm
COLORSRed, pearl white, matte silver and white/blue

MORE FROM THE MOTORCYCLE WORLD

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Government should RELEASE loan by AUXÍLIO BRASIL this week. Understand

Araguari, MG — The releases of loan by aid Brazil have been confirmed for this …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved