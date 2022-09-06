Horror in Mineiro: Cruzeiro fan reports fracture after police attack

Diogenes Peterson, 27, was one of the fans marked by the great disorganization seen at the entrance of Gigante da Pampulha. The bank manager fractured his jaw in two points when he was attacked by the Minas Gerais Military Police in Porto C, at the entrance to the Upper Yellow sector. The assault took place around 3:20 pm.
“As soon as I arrived at the stadium, I started talking to an acquaintance, who is security at Minas Arena, at the port next to where the organized ones invaded. He ran to try to close the gates, a professional friend of his was pushed by these ‘fans’. , and soon the police came. To get out of the confusion, I went to the side and when I was almost leaning against the fence, a group of four policemen passed”, Diogenes tells supersports.
Diogenes describes that he even fainted after taking the blow to the face, but he recovered his senses and quickly went to the nearest ambulance. “Besides me, a woman passed out, carried by friends, two children breathless from the pepper sprays and two ladies almost fainting,” he said.
With his jaw broken in two parts, Diogenes was transferred by Unimed to Hospital Joo XXIII, where he will undergo oral and maxillofacial surgery this Tuesday (6/9). Due to the severity of the injury, he has not yet been able to file a report of the assault.
Without being able to move his mouth properly due to the period of 60 days to recover from the surgery, the Cruzeiro native will not be able to work for the next two months and will have to file a leave request with the National Social Security Institute (INSS).
In contact with the report, the Military Police of Minas Gerais stated that it had not been aware of what had happened.
O supersports contacted Minas Arena, and the manager of Mineiro took a stand on the situation, stating that there was an invasion of fans who arrived in large numbers, forced entry into port C and invaded the stadium.
“The operating model for fans’ access, which includes turnstiles, referees and supervisors, is the club’s responsibility. Mineiro supports this operation with equipment (turnstiles) and security,” said the stadium concessionaire.