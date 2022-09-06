House of the Dragon: Fans Find CGI Error in Episode 3; Look!

This Sunday (4th), the 3rd episode of House of the Dragonprequel series of game of Thrones and which is already winning the hearts of fans of the universe created by George RR Martin.

So much GoT how much The Dragon’s House are known as series with impeccable production quality. Therefore, the surprise of fans to find a CGI error in the series about the Targaryen family was even greater.

A few years ago, while the original series was still on the air, HBO missed a Starbucks coffee cup in one of the scenes, a fact that was promptly pointed out by fans of the series – in fact, as part of the promotion of the Targaryens series, the production also hid cups in selected coffee shops.

Now it was the editors’ turn to forget to delete a green markup for CGI. Understand what happened!

(Source: HBO/Disclosure)Source: HBO

House of The Dragon: CGI error draws attention from fans

During the 3rd episode of the series, King Viserys is wearing a green glove. It may even look like it’s a Targaryen family accessory item, but it’s not! In fact, the green glove is a CGI markup, used for editors to be able to digitally erase two of the actor’s fingers.

In the series, King Viserys suffers from an illness that begins to affect his entire body. Therefore, green markings serve to help production achieve the desired effects.

HBO Max usually notices these errors and promptly replaces the episode on the streaming platform. However, they weren’t fast enough and many users pointed out the mistake on social media:

Serious CGI error in House of the Dragon 1×3, they forgot to remove the green background on the cut fingers of rey Viserys, the same thing happened with the coffee pot in Game of Thrones. #HouseOfTheDragonHBO #HouseoftheDragon #LaCasadelDragon pic.twitter.com/zPv1Vi3pA4 — Arch. Daniel (@DanSnow_) September 5, 2022

I need to complain about the CGI of House of the Dragon again. There are scenes that are great and scenes that you can see the green screen behind… pic.twitter.com/bYlwQ0JQog — Gil-Galada (@witcherstark) September 5, 2022

The Dragon’s House airs weekly on HBO Max and on HBO channels every Sunday at 10pm. Keep an eye on the site to learn more and take the opportunity to share the article on social media!