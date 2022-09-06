How does the test to detect long covid, approved in Europe, work? – 09/05/2022

Last week, the European Union approved the first test to detect long-term covid, when there is persistence of sequelae after infection with the coronavirus – among them, cardiovascular, cognitive deficits and fatigue. The diagnosis is made via a blood test and is based on studies that have analyzed molecular changes in patients with the condition.

The expectation is that the test, called incellKINE, will begin to be used this month. According to the company IncellDx, the distribution may expand to other countries.

In the decision, the European Union considered results that point to 90% accuracy in the diagnosis of long covid. The entire assessment is based on biological markers, components of cells capable of indicating changes linked to some disease. In this case, the exam considers studies published in the scientific journal Frontiers in Immunology and that indicated possible changes caused by the long covid.

In January, one of these surveys showed changes in patients who had been showing signs of the condition for 15 months. The analysis detected the presence of coronavirus proteins in immune system cells known as monocytes – such as CD14+ and CD16+.

The team used this data and developed a technology to identify the “distinct immune profile” linked to the disease compared to that of healthy people, capable of diagnosing changes resulting from infection with any variant. The method used processes that include artificial intelligence and machine learning.

According to the company, which describes the test as the first to detect long-term covid, diagnosis is important because the condition can be confused with other diseases and hinder the choice of the best treatment.

“Many of the symptoms associated with long-term covid, including fatigue, mental confusion, shortness of breath, insomnia and a wide range of cardiovascular problems, can be easily confused with other conditions,” Dr Bruce Patterson, director of IncellDx, said in a statement. “Having an effective and, most importantly, objective tool to diagnose the condition is absolutely essential.”