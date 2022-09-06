how each sign is in bed

Today is Sex Day. If you’re going to celebrate with a big guy, a colorful friend or a casual couple, it’s worth exploring each sign’s talent in bed and having a good sex.

According to Fêh Ferri, astrologer at the Meditation 4 You Club, the sun sign (the one that everyone knows and is defined by the date of birth) can determine people’s sexual abilities at the time of pleasure.

Mars in the Astrological Chart

For a more complete and assertive analysis, see what sign Mars is in in the person’s birth chart, as it governs the attributions of sex.

If you know the position of Mars in your birth chart or in that of your partner, the guideline is to read the explanations for both signs. “If you’re a Cancer and you have Mars in Taurus, read the explanation of Cancer and Taurus too”, details the astrologer.

Aries

In line with their profile, Aries’ talents in sex are spontaneity and attitude. The sign is ruled by Mars, the virile warrior who always wants to dominate, even in intimacy. Therefore, those born in this zodiacal house do not get tired and try different positions in the search for pleasure. When he is in love (that is, almost always), he knows how to temper the strong and exciting grip with softer moments of kisses on the mouth.

Bull

Taurus reigns supreme when it comes to foreplay. Ruled by Venus, the planet of beauty and love, Taurus is great for creating a scenario of pure pleasure: he will think about lighting, smell, music, taste, always with comfort and good taste. He does this because he enjoys tactile and sensory experiences in intimacy. For that reason, he advances unhurriedly and makes the best foreplay in the universe.

Twins

Gemini’s talent behind four walls is words. The sign is ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication. In private, he’ll tease the pair with light, titillating whispers, say dirty tricks in the ear and spice up the mood with inspiration coming from his very stimulating mind.

Cancer

Romanticism is the Cancer’s greatest skill. The ruler Moon makes Cancer act with softness, affection and warmth in the most intimate moments. For him, the emotional aspect, eye contact and intense kisses are essential during sex. At the end of the night, of course, he just wants to sleep cuddled, spooned, in the greatest romance.

Lion

Leo’s talent in sex is daring. Ruled by the Sun, Leo shines in intimacy, is safe and has no shame. He likes mirrors: seeing a couple enjoying themselves excites him a lot — and it would be no different when he himself is on stage. In order for sex to be perfect and for him to be able to demonstrate all his passion in a daring way, the environment must be exquisite, as he likes to feel his own majesty.

Virgin

Erotic details are the great aptitude of Virgo, a sign related to the 6th house in astrology, which is the place of care. It means that Virgo will take care of every detail for pleasure, approaching each stage of sex with erotic mastery, including incredible foreplay and sex toys.

Lb

Already born in Libra has seduction as a great advantage over other signs. Ruled by Venus, planet of love, he knows how to instigate intimacy, always with delicacy and charm. Libras don’t separate romance from sex. In addition, long and lingering kisses are part of the elegant and exciting night of pleasure conducted by the native.

Scorpion

Scorpio’s super ability in a sexual relationship is the magnetism very characteristic of the sign. Ruled by Mars and Pluto, two strong and sexual planets, it can be said that he is a master of sex who knows, by instinct, what to do and how to do it. Scorpio looks deeply into the eyes of the couple and establishes a deep, intense intimate connection, which results in incredible sex, without shame.

Sagittarius

As in all his life, Sagittarius’ master balcony is adventure. Thanks to the rulership of Jupiter, the planet of plenty, the native of the sign considers that any time is the time to have sex. And the more unusual and risky the place, the more exciting and pleasurable the sex will be, including several different positions and adrenaline pumping.

Capricorn

Capricorn’s gift in sex is domination. Due to the rulership of Saturn, the planet of limits, the native arrives slowly, as he is well reserved in everything. However, when he lets go, he likes to dominate as much as he likes to be dominated. Therefore, games with this footprint are mandatory to spice up and intensify pleasure.

Aquarium

Novelty is the keyword for those born under the sign of Aquarius. Ruled by Uranus, the planet of progress, Aquarius brings new forms of pleasure to sexual intercourse. It is eccentric and will explore the wild fantasies of your fertile mind. Breaking away from the conventional can be very exciting. Having sex in unusual places is what makes Aquarius happy.

Fish

How could it be otherwise, Pisces’ talent in sex is sensitivity. That’s because it is ruled by Neptune, the god of the oceanic depths. Thus, the Pisces dives into pleasure, feeling every part of the body with magic and sensuality. There are soft and intense touches, fantasy atmosphere, pleasant music and romanticism. All together and mixed for the perfect climax.