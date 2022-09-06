How is leisure travel changing? See this study!

– Reading time: 3 minutes –

The leading agency in the data-driven digital marketing market, TravelBoom, has just released its 2022 Leisure Travel Trends Study report. In the report, the company surveyed more than two thousand travelers in the year 2022, in order to understand how the leisure travel market is operating around the world. In view of this, after analyzing and comparing the answers that were given by the interviewees – around 90 thousand answers – it can be seen that there have been some changes in the sector.

What has changed in the leisure travel industry?

The last study that was carried out in the leisure travel area of ​​the agency is from the year 2019. Taking this into consideration, one can see why the 2022 report managed to point out Significant changes in the leisure travel industry. In reality, the main changes are linked to the process that took place during the pandemic and the period we are going through today, in the post-pandemic period.

In view of this, it is clear that some of the factors that are directly impacting the dynamics of leisure travel and that have caused changes in this sector are closely linked to income. In fact, there have been changes in the mentality of consumers of these products and services with regard to the increase in travel costs – the major problem that revolves around the global economic and financial crisis.

In addition, one of the new concerns that did not exist until the last report is related to to the Covid-19 virus. Concerns that still exist, even though much of the world is already vaccinated.

According to the survey, it can be seen that leisure travel was one of the most impacted activities in the post-pandemic period, as most consumers are becoming increasingly aware of inflation and its financial impact. Added to this is the concern for health.

But how does this affect vacation plans?

In summary, according to the report, more than a third of respondents pointed out that there would be the possibility of having to cancel vacation plans that were already scheduled due to budgetary issues at the time of the survey. In addition, 56% also reported that high gasoline prices, due to the major oil crisis and the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which directly affects this dynamic, end negatively impacting plans to travel on vacation with their own vehiclefor example.

Nevertheless, according to the respondents’ responses, the main concerns that prevented them from effectively going on the leisure trips they had planned were: budget concerns (53%), the transportation costs (48%) and the hosting costs (45%).

Covid-19 proved to be an obstacle for people to travel!

Also according to the data that was presented in the report, Covid-10 had a negative impact on people when it comes to vacation travel. In fact, the study found that 55% of people are still considering – to a lesser or greater degree – the risks of the virus before thinking about booking a vacation and leisure trip.

Taking into account travelers from the United States of America, only 13.5% emphasized that the pandemic is still a big influence on the trips they intend or not to take. On the other hand, 45% of Canadian travelers who took part in the survey emphasized that Covid-19 is a very important factor in the decision to travel or not. Even more so when the trips they are thinking of taking are international trips and not regional trips.

In summary, the travel and leisure market will have to adapt to the new dynamics that have been imposed by this atypical period that society has had to go through.

For the full report, which has many other interesting insights, visit the TravelBoom website.