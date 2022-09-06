How Itaú intends to facilitate investments in the US after the purchase of a stake in Avenue

the broker avenue was born in 2018, with the proposal to facilitate the access of Brazilians to investments in the United States. Since then, the company has gained around 600,000 customers and more than R$6 billion in assets under management. Keeping an eye on these numbers, Itaú saw an opportunity to expand its business and closed agreement for the purchase 35% of the company, for around R$ 500 million, in July. With Avenue, the Itau will be able to offer customers a financial product abroad with a simplified user experience, a combination seen only in fintechs today.

The interest of Brazilians in investing abroad is growing, accompanied by rising inflation in the country. Demand leads not only to acquisitions such as that of Itaú, but also to the launch of international funds for investors, even those who are not considered “qualified” (with more than R$ 1 million in invested equity).

According to data from the Brazilian Association of Financial and Capital Market Entities (Anbima), the amount invested abroad rose 28.7% in November 2021 compared to the same month in 2020, reaching a record number of R$ 827.19 billion .

Roberto Lee, CEO of Avenue, a company that had a stake bought by Itaú Photograph: Disclosure/Avenue

Roberto Lee, co-founder and CEO of Avenue, says he believes that all Brazilians will have an account outside the country over the years. “Brazil’s potential audience is high-income and retail customers. There are 1.5 million people with more than R$ 500 thousand. Acceleration can happen in five or ten years. At least 30% of our target audience will have an overseas account by 2027,” says Lee.

Brazil is very volatile, but those who are in the country don’t feel that much. The dollar is not volatile. Who is volatile is the real Roberto Lee, CEO of Avenue

The interest of Brazilians abroad takes place in a year in which interest rates and inflation rose both in Brazil and in the United States. During the last twelve months, the dollar appreciated against the real by less than 1%, but peaks were recorded when each dollar cost around R$5.70. In the last five years, the dollar rose 69.7% against the real. In the period, the average Selic rate was 6.3%, while the average inflation was 5.1%, according to data from the Central Bank.

Continues after advertising

“It’s like the frog in the pressure cooker. She heats up and he doesn’t notice. Brazil is very volatile, but those who are in the country don’t feel that much. The dollar is not volatile. Who is volatile is the real. We became impoverished with the dollar around R$ 5. The great inflation we have in Brazil is in the dollar, but this ends up being masked. There is a rush of investments out of the country to preserve capital”, says Lee.

The executive says that Brazilians have already overcome the view that investments abroad are illegal. However, the current moment is still one of distrust with this investment class. With the approval of a major bank, Itaú, consumers’ perception of assets abroad should improve, which could boost the market.

Itaú closed an agreement for the purchase of 35% of the Avenue brokerage, which was born in 2018, with the proposal to facilitate Brazilian access to investments in the United States. Photograph: Daniel Teixeira/Estadão

For Itaú, the acquisition of Avenue opens up possibilities to expand investors’ credit portfolio and, at the same time, offer an easy-to-use solution that is already framed in the Brazilian regulatory context – which can avoid problems with cases of evasion of debts. foreign exchange or default on US taxes.

“We identified in Avenue an opportunity for association, since it is a pioneer in the sector, has a simple and agile solution, customer base, proven results and a body of extremely qualified professionals, who have values ​​and interests in common with those of Itaú . We intend to give more visibility, on Itaú platforms, to Avenue’s products and services, in addition to simplifying access to the procedure for opening accounts at the American brokerage”, says Renato Lulia Jacob, Itaú’s director of market intelligence and investor relations. Unibanco.

Over time, the migration of Brazilians and the remittance of resources abroad show a strong disillusionment with Brazil William Eid, director of the finance studies center at FGV

Initially, Avenue will be an investment option for Personnalité customers, who have BRL 50,000 or more invested in the bank, or spend BRL 10,000 per month on the card. Subsequently, the plan is to take the investment in the United States as an investment option for all Itaú customers.

Continues after advertising

Elections drive investors abroad

According to William Eid, director of the finance studies center at Fundação Getúlio Vargas, the trend towards an increase in the number of Brazilian investors who take their assets abroad should continue, and banks are surfing the wave of awakening to investments in more solid economies. than Brazil, like the United States.

“Brazil has always been an extremely closed economy. Our openness rate is very low, even in relation to Latin American countries. Brazilians only know the outside world through tourism. With the greater ease of transacting abroad, banks discovered this world”, says Eid.

The move is both to protect investors’ money from exchange rate fluctuations and a reflection of the lack of belief in the progress of the Brazilian economy. “Over time, the migration of Brazilians and the remittance of resources abroad show a strong disillusionment with Brazil. There are many Brazilians living in Portugal. People can’t find work, they can’t fit into the Brazilian market. In addition, low interest rates have opened the eyes of Brazilians abroad, but the typical Brazilian still does not know that he can do that.”

guaranteed american account

Avenue’s bet is on American accounts for Brazilians, and not just on a solution to take and spend money on international travel. With the account, Brazilians can count on the protection of their assets by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), an agency that guarantees the balance of accounts in a similar way to what happens in Brazil with the Credit Guarantee Fund.

In the event of a problem with the bank, the Brazilian’s balance in the United States is guaranteed by this agency, unlike other fintechs that have dollar accounts, but are based in the Cayman Islands.