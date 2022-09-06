how many bananas are there in the picture?

The Minions have become a worldwide fever. In this case, they are the clumsy sidekicks of the “villain” Gru in “Despicable Me”. Thus, there are several games and jokes with these figures beyond funny. It is the case of minions challenge that we bring in this matter, where some bananas are hidden among the characters. So pay close attention to the details of the illustration and solve the mystery. However, be aware that you only have 20 seconds to do this.

How many bananas are in the picture?

In the image of the challenge we find several Minions with all the expressions, faces and mouths that we love. In addition, some are different, with costumes, paintings or accessories, which is precisely why they stand out. In fact, you can also find dear Gru, from the same animation, among these little creatures, like the leader he is.

At first glance you may get confused very quickly, as the characters in the illustration have the same coloring as bananas. So, the big secret here is to pay close attention to be able to recognize the image formats. In some cases the fruit may be more visible, while in others it may be in a great disguise. Anyway, know that there are a total of three bananas inside a real sea of ​​Minions.

See where to find bananas

Don’t worry if you can’t find the bananas within the allotted time, as the limit is just a way to stimulate your mind. That way, we’ll tell you where each of them is, in case you want to solve the mystery once and for all.

To start, pay attention to the top corner, right in the middle, and look for a Minion that has both eyes and whose arm is actually a banana! There is even another one that is also in the place of this member, but we confused it because of the color and details of the illustration. She is in the left corner, at the bottom, next to the Minion who is smiling. Finally, on the other side, on the right, one of the one-eyed characters has a banana next to his face.