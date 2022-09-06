How much do R$ 1 thousand yield in dividends, real estate funds and treasury?

Large companies that are part of the São Paulo Stock Exchange index, the Ibovespa, will pay R$46 billion in dividends in August alone. Among them are Petrobras (PETR3 and PETR4), Banco do Brasil (BBAS3), Weg (WEGE3) and Klabin (KLBN11).

This fills the eyes of many investors, especially those who like to have passive income flowing into their account every month.

“There is an investor who likes to invest only in stocks that pay good dividends”, says Orleans Martins, head of TC LABs, at the consultancy TC Economatica.

But it’s not just publicly traded companies that pay dividends. Real estate investment funds (FIIs) also share part of their profit with participants. There are also National Treasury bonds that pay the profit every year or every six months.

So, the question is: how much money entered the investor’s pocket in the last year if he invested R$ 1,000 in shares that pay dividends, with the proceeds from the real estate funds of the Real Estate Investment Funds Index (IFIX) of B3, or in the Direct Treasure? Which application yields the most?