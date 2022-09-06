How much do R$ 1 thousand yield in dividends, real estate funds and treasury?

Large companies that are part of the São Paulo Stock Exchange index, the Ibovespa, will pay R$46 billion in dividends in August alone. Among them are Petrobras (PETR3 and PETR4), Banco do Brasil (BBAS3), Weg (WEGE3) and Klabin (KLBN11).
This fills the eyes of many investors, especially those who like to have passive income flowing into their account every month.
“There is an investor who likes to invest only in stocks that pay good dividends”, says Orleans Martins, head of TC LABs, at the consultancy TC Economatica.
But it’s not just publicly traded companies that pay dividends. Real estate investment funds (FIIs) also share part of their profit with participants. There are also National Treasury bonds that pay the profit every year or every six months.
So, the question is: how much money entered the investor’s pocket in the last year if he invested R$ 1,000 in shares that pay dividends, with the proceeds from the real estate funds of the Real Estate Investment Funds Index (IFIX) of B3, or in the Direct Treasure? Which application yields the most?
Considering only the dividends, TC Economatica made the calculation and compared, in the last month (July), the average rate of return of the last year of the shares of the Bovespa index (IBOV), of the Index of Real Estate Investment Funds (IFIX B3) and the Direct Treasury.
On the stock exchange, Economatica uses the DY of the Ibovespa shares, which means the Dividend Yeld, that is, how much companies that are on the Ibovespa index pay on top of the price of their shares.
Check out how much each one made:
- Ibovespa DY – 10.1%
- IFIX – 10.6%
- Direct Treasury (NTN-B 2023) – 7.07%
- Direct Treasury (NTN-B 2035) – 5.90%
Therefore, the R$ 1,000 paid in the last year until July, only in dividends:
- Ibovespa DY – BRL 101
- IFIX – BRL 106
- Direct Treasury (NTN-B 2023) – BRL 70.7
- Direct Treasury (NTN-B 2035) – BRL 59
Even with little difference, real estate funds bring more advantages, if we consider only the income from dividends, without taking into account the variation of the action, according to Martins.
That’s because, with the interest rate hike nearing its end and the negative inflation of the last two months, investors have recently returned to investing in real estate funds. In the last 30 days, Ifix rose 5.08%.
“Actually, with the Central Bank’s signaling that the monetary tightening is at an end, optimism has returned in relation to mainly brick funds”, says Gabriel Teixeira, real estate investment funds analyst at Ativa Investimentos. Brick funds are funds that purchase properties already built and ready in order to rent or obtain appreciation of these properties in the future. Generally, office and shopping center slabs are purchased.
For him, even if the investor’s objective is dividends, it is still a good time to invest. “They will also come back, not at the dividend levels that some funds were delivering before the pandemic,” says the analyst.
What was the average payment over the last few years? These payments were especially high in July. The average payment over the last 10 years is much lower, according to Economatica’s calculations. The record for real estate fund dividends was in 2017. The payment of dividends on Ibovespa shares is at an all-time high.
Check out how much these investments have yielded, on average, in the last 10 years, only considering the dividends:
- Ibovespa DY – 4.12%
- IFIX – 7.59%
- Direct Treasury (NTN-B 2023) – 4.66%
- Direct Treasury (NTN-B 2035) – 5.17%
