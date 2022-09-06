How much would BRL 60 million yield

After accumulating in the last draw, Mega-Sena can pay an estimated prize of R$ 60 million this Thursday (8). How much would this money yield per month if it were invested in savings or fixed income bonds?

The report consulted an expert, who made the calculations taking into account current inflation and interest rates. The prize amount announced by Caixa already includes a 30% discount on the Income Tax rate. In other words, the winner of the Mega-Sena will receive a net amount of around R$ 60 million.

Savings: income of BRL 398 thousand

The R$ 60 million would provide approximately R$ 398 thousand monthly in savings, according to calculations by Marcos Edison Griebeler, Investment Manager at Sicredi Iguaçu PR/SC/SP. The income is exempt from paying Income Tax.

Treasury Selic and CDB: BRL 553 thousand and BRL 546 thousand

The Treasury Selic would yield approximately R$ 553 thousand every month, after deducting the 15% Income Tax for applications with withdrawals of more than two years.

The CDB (Certificado de Depósito Bancário) with 100% of the CDI (Certificado de Depósito Interbancário) has a slightly lower yield: it would yield R$ 546,000 every 30 days, also deducting income tax.

IPCA+ Treasury: income of BRL 649 thousand

The IPCA+ Treasury gives even more money to fixed income investors, according to the expert.

This application is linked to the IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index), which measures Brazilian inflation, currently at 10.07% in the last 12 months (reference July/22).

This title is more recommended for those who want to redeem the money in a more distant future to buy a house or a car, for example. The government makes options available with expiration dates from five to more than 30 years.

The IPCA+ Treasury with redemption in 2045 offers the Mega-Sena winner a total of R$ 649 thousand every 30 days, considering the 15% Income Tax rate.

“The interest rate on treasury bonds will only have the profitability that has been described here if it is maintained to maturity”, emphasizes the specialist.

The calculations were based on current information and may change due to economic changes. The data quoted here are estimates only.