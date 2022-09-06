how the Ipiranga Museum was digitized

After nine long years of closure, the Ipiranga Museum reopens tomorrow (September 7), completely restored, larger and more modern. The construction period also allowed the realization of a technological dream: the development of its “digital twin”.

The museum was hastily closed in 2013, due to serious conservation and safety problems, with risks of collapse. The collection was temporarily housed in other public buildings during the renovations – which effectively only started six years later, at a cost of approximately R$235 million.

Despite the sad chapter, there was a unique occasion there that perhaps would never be repeated: the building, which is listed as a historical heritage, was empty. The perfect time for full 3D scanning – and tilt had exclusive access to the project.

Image: Marcella Duarte

digital twin

“It is an educational project, for the preservation of memory and historical heritage”, believes the professor and curator of the museum, Solange Ferraz de Lima. “Our future is digital.”

A digital twin is more than a simulation; it is an accurate, upgradable replica of something physical that can be used to bring improvements to real life. There are already factories of the future and smart warehouses using this technology for business management, and even the project of an entire planet Earth to monitor climate change over the years.

In the case of the Ipiranga Museum, the main motivation was the need to preserve the site, which holds part of the history of Brazil and São Paulo. But it also opens up other possibilities: distance visits and virtual exhibitions, immersive education activities, game development, printing 3D of objects and even security control.

Image: Helio Nobre/Autodesk

The ‘scanning’ was carried out with the building emptied, before at the beginning of the renovations, and now it must be repeated with the work completed, to record the various changes – such as opening doors to expand the exhibition area and the construction of a viewpoint at the top.

“We already have a portrait of a little before, the memory of the ‘D-day’ when everything started to change, and soon we will have the ‘after'”, says Lima.

The museum has been linked to USP since 1963 — its official name is Museu Paulista da Universidade de São Paulo.

Laser scanners and drones

The digitization includes the monument building and the large Parque da Independência around it — an area of ​​more than 160,000 m², in the Ipiranga district of São Paulo. The external images were captured by modern drones (photogrammetry) and the internal ones by a laser scanner system, for two days.

2.3 billion points were captured, with a precision of 3.7 mm, which form the so-called “point cloud”, on top of which the 3D modeling is performed. It took months of visual data processing, through engineering and architecture software, such as Civil 3D, Infraworks and Revit, within the BIM methodology (Building Information Modeling, which allows the creation of accurate and multidisciplinary virtual models).

Image: Marcella Duarte

Thus, with a set of tools, the raw data was “translated” into a usable digital model. The work resulted in a 13 GB file with several layers of information — from the curvature of a column to the color and amount of paint used in the painting.

It was not used to guide renovations, which were already underway, but could be very useful in future services. You can detect failures with enough time for proactive repairs, to plan preventive maintenance, and even to test a work first in this virtual model, to see if it would work. In a way, the digital twin ends up functioning like a time machine, moving forward to a simulated scenario or going backwards to a version of the past.

The project was carried out by technology company Autodesk, which has done several digital preservation works, including on the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, partially destroyed by a major fire in 2019.

Watch a presentation video:

collection of millions

In this first phase, only the structure was mapped (building, gardens and fixed items such as trees, benches, lamps and some huge sculptures). But 50 works have already been selected (among the 450,000 objects, images and documents in the collection) that will also undergo the process.

Among them are the famous crystal amphorae, which carry water from Brazilian rivers, and carriages, which are not physically exposed.

“They are large and small objects, chosen according to their historical importance and the thematic axes of the exhibitions, which encompass around 3,800 items”, says the curator. It will be an experimental phase, to check the feasibility and usefulness of three-dimensional modeling of the collection (which is already all digitized, but in 2D).

“The two-dimensional also continues to have a function, in addition to being easier to produce and lighter to use. Texts, for example, do not need to be 3D”, he believes. Even so, it is a huge volume: the objects total 30 thousand, and the images (sculptures and paintings) are 70 thousand.

The challenge, then, is to develop platforms and virtual environments to use this data, so that they can be easily accessed by cell phones and reach more people. “This has already been happening in some museums. You have the details, you can ‘rotate’ the building and the works, make a more immersive visit”, says Lima.

Image: Helio Nobre/Autodesk

gamification

When the new modeling is completed, the codes will be made available so that undergraduate and graduate students can explore more possibilities, such as game or app development. “Innovation is a characteristic of universities. Imagine, for example, printing one of these works so that the visually impaired can touch them.”

In fact, there is already a game experience, exhibitions and virtual tours, but they were made with a previous and much simpler digitization, in partnership with the School of Communications and Arts (ECA-USP). The app emerged in a challenge from the Games for Change festival, and depicts a war between humans and robots, in which you have to protect the museum from an army with artificial intelligence from the future.

“There is even a concept of the world of games that you start with the world, all of it, and you zoom in and increase the level of definition”, recalls Pedro Luis Soethe Cursino, technical sales manager at Autodesk Brazil. “I can get to the level of detail of the curvature of the base of a pillar, but I can also make all this information available in a relative way so that people who are not engineers or architects can contemplate the environment.”

“We are building a memory that will stay forever”, he guarantees. Something particularly important and commendable in these times of falling investment in culture, in which museums lack maintenance and lose priceless collections in fire, infiltration and other problems.