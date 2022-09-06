How we sleep can ‘predict’ when we’re going to die, study says

What would you do if you could predict the moment of your death? The subject sounds a little morbid, but we are talking about health science. Research published in the journal Digital Medicine revealed that the quality of our sleep and the way we sleep can indicate the emergence of diseases of the future.

The researchers evaluated 12,000 studies focusing on characteristics of individuals during sleep. Outcomes included chin and leg movement, breathing and heart rate.

Stanford University scientists have developed a system with artificial intelligence to predict a person’s “sleep age” and identify variations that may be directly linked to mortality.

Sleep age would be the ‘estimated age of a person’ reflected in the individual’s sleep quality and health. Previous research reveals that sleep is one of the first to be affected when a person has some kind of disorder.

Patients with Parkinson’s disease, for example, in most cases, act violently in their dreams about five to 10 years before other symptoms of the disease manifest.

The new study found that fragmented sleep, when people wake up briefly several times at night without remembering, is a ‘strong predictor’ of mortality.

This type of interruption is different from when a person realizes they are waking up, as reported in sleep disorders such as insomnia and sleep apnea.

However, scientists say it is not yet possible to say how sleep fragmentation relates to risk of death.

“Determining why sleep fragmentation is so harmful to health is something we plan to study in the future,” said Emmanuel Mignot, researcher.

The researchers predicted mortality based on the assumption that older sleep age is an indicator of a health problem. The older age of sleep was mainly reflected in the “increased sleep fragmentation”, which suggests the emergence of some disease in the future.

