Hundreds of vacancies for Internship and Trainee with open enrollment: see how to apply

The 1st week of September arrives with hundreds of opportunities for those who want to join a large company. This is because market giants such as Ambev, Nestlé and Vale have vacancies for their Internship and Trainee programs. But it’s not just them! Want to know more? So, see below.

These are opportunities for students from various undergraduate courses, or recent graduates. And the best part: many start immediately, with salaries that can reach R$ 8,000, as is the case with Itaú Unibanco. Therefore, see below the companies that have opened internship and trainee programs.

Vacancies for Internship and Trainee

See the list containing the main information, as well as the registration link for each of the opportunities.

Internship

P&G

Namely, Procter & Gamble has open positions for its internship program in Brazil. In this sense, the American multinational of consumer goods is looking for students for internships in the areas of Logistics and Manufacturing, Legal and Regulatory. It is necessary that the student has at least advanced English, in addition to being available to work for 30 hours a week for one or two years. So, if you’re interested, go to: www.pgcareers.com.

basf

The vacancies are to work in the most diverse segments of the corporation. Thus, the company has programs for higher and technical education students, focused on the area of ​​Agronomy and Agronomic Engineering. Applications, in turn, can be made at: estagiobasf.ciadetalentos.com.br.

amazon

With a dynamic work environment and salaries that reach R$ 2,300, Amazon currently has 13 open positions for different areas of activity, in São Paulo, Barueri and Campinas. So, if you’re interested, go to: www.ciadeestagios.com.br/vagas/amazon.

Trainee

Nestlé

The food manufacturer Nestlé has applications open for its 2023 Trainee Program. To apply, applicants must have graduated between January 2019 and December 2022 in any course; and, in addition, to be available to live in the city of Rio de Janeiro (RJ). Namely, the selection process is 100% online. Register by September 30th at: traineenestle2023.com.br.

OK

Vale has open enrollment for 02 2023 New Graduate Programs of the company. There are about 120 vacancies in several states where the company has facilities. Applications can be made until the 3rd of October at: www.vale.com/trainee

ambev

Finally, we brought in the beverage manufacturer Ambev. The chances are for the Trainee Program 2023, Internship and Represent Internship Program, aimed at black people. For more information, and registration (until September 20th), visit: www.ambev.com.br.

