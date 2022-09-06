‘I had a fever and shortness of breath. They suspected covid, but it was bat disease’ – 06/09/2022

At the beginning of the pandemic, back in 2020, nurse Manuela Rios, 43, went through a distressing moment. In April, she began to experience several symptoms very similar to those of covid-19: she had body pain and had a fever. In addition, she worked in a hospital, where several colleagues fell ill day after day — a frequent scenario during this period.

With that, Manuela, a resident of Rio de Janeiro, decided to take a test for coronavirus, which was negative. Only as she did with only 2 days of symptoms, she thought the exam had not detected the virus. “But I was treating it as if it were covid, with pain and fever medication”, remembers the nurse.

A friend of hers, who is a doctor, suggested including some antibiotics due to the insistence of the symptoms and without improvement in the condition, already thinking that it could be another infection. “But I didn’t get better. It just got worse, even though I treated 15 days at home”, she says.

When another 10 days passed, she got worse and went to the hospital emergency, where they did a CT scan and blood test, which showed that, in fact, it was not covid. In fact, pneumonia was detected.

“The doctors said to take antibiotics at home, but after two days, I had a significant worsening, including shortness of breath. That’s why I was hospitalized”, he says. With more tests, in addition to the clinical analysis of the doctors, they said that Manuela had a picture of a fungal infection, without specifying the disease itself.

And the experts were right — an examination would confirm the hitherto hypothesis after 15 days of hospitalization. The diagnosis was histoplasmosis, also known as “bat disease” or “cave disease”.

Nurse recently released the book “A Saúde Está Sick” Image: Personal archive

The two names make sense, since the infection is transmitted through the feces of bats and birds, from contact with contaminated soil, in addition to fruits or trees with particles of the fungus (histoplasm capsulatum). The disease enters the airways, lodges in the lung and then can spread to other parts of the body.

In the vast majority of cases, the person comes into contact with the fungus, but the immune system, the body’s defense, “takes care” of the agent. But for those whose immunity is already compromised, the result may be different — the case of Manuela, who has an autoimmune disease called ankylosing spondylitis.

“Rural workers, who are very exposed to large amounts of the fungus, and people with some degree of immunodeficiency, are at greater risk of developing the disease”, explains Mariana Quirogainfectious disease specialist Pro-Health and coordinator of the hospital infection control service at the Regional Hospital of Baixo Amazonas, in Santarém (PA).

According to her, everything will depend on the time of exposure to the fungus and the amount inhaled. People who work inside caves, who raise birds and other birds, especially in rural areas, also fall into this higher risk group.

I stayed 15 days hospitalized, at risk of being intubated, waiting to see if it got worse or not. I had ups and downs, but I’m glad I didn’t have to. The doctors’ observation is that the case did not evolve that way because I am an athlete. That’s what saved me. Manuela Rios

Disease has respiratory symptoms and is confused with tuberculosis

Manuela took medicine for 1 year Image: Personal archive

In addition to covid, which was on the rise at the time, histoplasmosis is often confused with tuberculosis, according to doctors consulted by Dr. Live wellmainly due to the symptoms of the two diseases, which are very similar.

In the acute form, the disease manifests itself with respiratory symptoms, simulating pneumonia, which causes dry cough, fever, weakness and shortness of breath, according to lysandra Serra Damasceno, infectious disease specialist and professor at the CH-UFC (Hospital Complex of the Federal University of Ceará), of the Ebserh.

“When the disease spreads, leaving the lung and going to the blood, lodging in other organs, such as the liver, spleen and bone marrow, the person has a more serious infection. The symptoms are prolonged fever, chills, an enlarged spleen and liver, enlarged lymph nodes, weight loss and further compromised immunity. AND all this is confused with tuberculosis”, explains the doctor.

The problem is that to close the diagnosis, the exams can take a long time to come out —exactly what happened with Manuela. “The confirmation of histoplasmosis only came when I was discharged”, she says.

The worst period was when no one knew what I had. After they started the correct treatment, with antifungal, I really felt better and calmer. But until I found out, it was harrowing. Manuela Rios

How is the disease diagnosed? And the treatment?

Manuela has been running for over 10 years Image: Personal archive

It all depends on the stage of the disease. But in general, doctors can perform laboratory tests, either by blood or respiratory secretions. The confirmation diagnosis is done by isolating the fungus — which can take about 4 weeks.

That’s why, even before the diagnosis was finalized, the doctors already suspected that it could be a fungal infection and, subsequently, they started to treat Manuela with antifungals. Drug treatment can be given intravenously or orally. In fact, the sooner the better, because if left untreated, histoplasmosis can kill quickly.

Manuela, for example, took the treatment while she was hospitalized and then continued to take the pills for 6 months. In some cases, this period can reach 1 year.

“It is important to emphasize that, by performing the correct treatment, the person is cured”, says Quiroga. “Despite being confused with tuberculosis and covid, it is necessary to remember that this type of disease is frequent in rural areas. hypotheses”, reinforces the infectologist at the Regional Hospital of Baixo Amazonas.

Learning from the sport helped during the hospitalization period

This year, Manuela managed to complete the Ironman half-race Image: Personal archive

Even before hospitalization, Manuela had already been instructed to stay at home because of the autoimmune disease, but everything happened quickly. After recovering, she was on leave from work for 6 months. At the time, it was a time of greater social distancing.

Before that, she already thought about quality of life, work, mental health, especially among health professionals. After delving into this process of self-reflection, wrote the book “A Saúde Está Sick” (Words of Heaven). In it, she tells about the method she created through four pillars (health, financial education, time and self-knowledge).

Something that also helped a lot in the nurse’s recovery was sport. Manuela has been running for over 10 years and recently decided to take on another challenge: complete the Ironman half-race, which includes 1.9 km of swimming, 90 km of cycling and 21.1 km of running.

“We suffer, but it was great, an overcoming. It always is. These distance competitions, obviously if you don’t train, you don’t do it, but it’s much more about mental control and managing all the unforeseen”,

The nurse is sure that all this learning with the sport was fundamental for the period in which she was hospitalized, not knowing for sure what she had, and far from her family, since Manuela is from Maceió (AL). “It was what really held me back. It was me who reassured people around me,” she says.

Waiting for diagnosis was distressing, according to Manuela Image: Personal archive

disease is endemic

According to the Ministry of Health, histoplasmosis is an endemic systemic mycosis with worldwide distribution, with cases in the United States, Argentina, Venezuela, Ecuador, Paraguay, Uruguay and Colombia.

In Brazil, there are microepidemics of the disease, according to the folder, in groups of infected people in contaminated places, such as caves inhabited by bats, chicken coops and lofts. The places with the highest concentration are in the Southeast and Midwest regions, such as Rio de JaneiroSão Paulo, Mato Grosso and Goiás.

“In these places there is a high number of infections, especially in the most serious form, the disseminated”, explains the doctor from the Federal University of Ceará.