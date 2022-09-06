‘I have a family and they need me.’ Vítor Pereira makes it clear that he will not continue at Corinthians in 2023. Tite could be a Prism solution



São Paulo Brazil



Increase in salary, which is R$ 1.5 million.



Freedom to recast the cast.



Important hires.



Thanks to sales of more than R$ 750 million this year.

All this was offered and explained to Vítor Pereira, for early renewal of his contract with Corinthians, until the end of 2023, as the blog published last week.

But the optimism of President Duilio Monteiro Alves ended.

The Portuguese coach, with an open market in Europe, has already warned the manager, the chance of staying in Brazil next year is minimal.

He wants to return to Europe, preferably to Portugal.

The claim is classic and impossible to refute.

Problems with the family.

“Family distance is complicated. I have… the family needs me.

“I have three children and they need me.

“They needed me to be closer, to have more time to enjoy, they came here twice but I had little time with them.”

The statement was given late last night, in an improvised interview, after he participated in the Brasil Futebol Expo, promoted by the CBF.

The coach made it clear that the chance of not renewing is huge.

Managed by the Iranian-born Englishman, Kia Joorabchian, the Portuguese coach has already warned President Duilio Monteiro Alves. For him to prepare. He can prepare, plan, analyze other coaches for the coming year.

Vítor Pereira confessed to not having achieved what the club dreamed of at Corinthians.

Conquest of Libertadores.

“We are aware that the club is experiencing financial difficulties, which is why I say that we cannot place Corinthians at the level of other clubs in Brazil that have more money, they have been structured for three or four years to be able to compete for Libertadores, Brasileirão and Cup.”

The coach, like his compatriot Abel Ferreira, complained about the schedule he has to face. And although he denies it, it is one of the reasons that discourage him from following in the country in 2023.

And he also campaigned for the desire of those who give political support to Duilio Monteiro Alves: the possibility of reelection.

“There is a lot in Brazilian football, from my point of view, that could take it to a higher level. A less tight schedule would allow for greater dynamics and better quality of play. The quality of the turf should be regulated, the height of the grass, watering and lawn quality, and it has to do with projects.

“Which is?

“A project is something that has a beginning, a middle and an end. It has to be a structured thing from the base, with a structured plan that comes from the first team to the base teams, in the same line for a game that seeks to play in the same way. If the club wants the team to play a certain way, the base teams have to play the same way, the players have to be chosen with certain characteristics.

“What’s the problem in Brazil? The mandates are for three years and everything is reduced to titles, the project is always the title. that you want to win in your term.”

The confirmation of the impossibility of a sequel by Vítor Pereira is a cold shower in the plans of the current board.





Among the possibilities, there are advisers even citing Tite, the coach most admired by the football director and former president, Roberto de Andrade.

When he presided over Corinthians in 2016, and Tite left the club to take over the Seleção, Roberto de Andrade even threatened to sue the CBF.

Tite will by no means be in charge of the Selection, he has publicly declared several times. As well as that he will not return to a Brazilian club next year.

But Corinthians is the club with whom he has the greatest identification.

In addition to being world champion, Libertadores, two-time Brazilian champion.

But everything is still very premature.

Now, the board needs to digest the almost certain situation of not having Vítor Pereira next year.

It’s a heavy blow for Duilio Monteiro Alves…