I have never seen Lula so psychologically weakened, says Ciro

The PDT candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, Ciro Gomes, once again criticized the health of former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). In an interview with the program Panic this Monday (5.Sep.2022), the former minister said that the PT is “psychologically impaired”.

“I have known Lula for almost 40 years. I have never seen Lula so weakened, so psychologically weakened. He could not defend himself from an attack of corruption by Bolsonaro”said.

After the 1st debate between those present, held by the band, Ciro questioned Lula’s physical and psychological health in a post on his profile on social networks. The post was deleted shortly afterwards.

At the time, the pedestrian said that the former president was physically and psychologically weaker. After the post, Ciro denied that he had questioned Lula’s state of health.

“I didn’t say anything about the state of health. I just thought that there [o texto publicado inicialmente no Twitter] it was a little too harsh and could get into bad intelligence. What I’m saying is that Lula lost the moral capacity to face Bolsonaro and the bloodthirsty right in Brazil. So, to rephrase, that’s all I meant.”declared the pedestrian after being questioned by journalists.

minorities

Ciro also criticized during the interview what he called “hyperfragmentation” of a society’s agenda, when referring to policies aimed at minorities during PT governments. Despite the speech, he defended public policies aimed at women, the black population and LGBTQIA+.

“Let’s take identity issues, hyperfragment the interests of society… I’m going to talk about blacks, women, I’m going to talk about the environment, as if they were separate issues and I no longer talk about overcoming poverty, inequality, in the fair proportion of blacks , of women, who, in fact, suffer double in a sexist and racist society like ours, for example”he said.

In speech, classified as “Bullshit to think that the hyperfragmentation of a society’s agenda will lead to overcoming poverty and inequality”. And completed: “If I transform the serious environmental issue into an identity issue, I stay with half a dozen people who are nice, who are good, because they defend the fragility of nature, but who have no commitment to say how there will be no shortage of energy in the country.”

economic depression

The PDT candidate stated that Brazil will experience a depression in the 4th quarter of 2022. For a country to enter depression, a scenario of economic slowdown, loss of production and the economy is in recession is necessary.

The Brazilian economy enters recession after 2 quarters with a falling GDP (Gross Domestic Product). In depression, the fall in production must be maintained for a prolonged period.

“I show you that the Brazilian economy is going to go into depression again. Now, next quarter. It will enter 2023 cold. Because? Because with the interest rate higher than the average profitability of the business, the economy stops”said Cyrus.

The Brazilian GDP (Gross Domestic Product) grew 1.2% in the 2nd quarter of this year compared to the 1st, according to the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics).