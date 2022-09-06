“I love being a homemaker”







Edson Cordeiro and his husband Photo: @edsoncordeirooficial_

A success in the 1990s, singer Edson Cordeiro is passing through Brazil, where he has not lived for over a decade. Married to the German illustrator Oliver Schrank-Bieber, with whom he has been with for 12 years, he sees no prospect of returning to his native country. On the contrary, his intention is to dedicate himself to small shows and take care of domestic tasks.

O singer he currently lives in a small town near Hamburg, Germany, and, according to him, is recognized by Brazilians with a certain frequency.

“Whenever I meet a Brazilian there, I hear the same comment: ‘Brazil lost Edson Cordeiro to Germany’. No one lost, my country didn’t lose me. When a football player goes to play abroad, no one says ‘We lost Ronaldinho, we lost so-and-so…’. I’m there to show what Brazil has to offer in its art”, he said, in an interview with Coffee with Selinhoprogram of Marcelo Camargo.





According to Cordeiro, the decision to move to Germany came when he married Oliver. However, the love for the country was something she had cultivated since 1994, when she made her first tour of Europe.

“I started coming back three times a year and then I met my husband and stayed for good. He is the love of my life. We met on a dating site, not a dating site, as they say. I just posted pictures. out of my eyes so I wouldn’t expose myself so much. Oliver liked it and we started talking”.





When he’s not on stage, Cordeiro says he really likes to stay at home and dedicate himself to the domestic routine.

“I’m even going to say something that’s controversial these days, I can get canceled for that, but I love being a housewife. I still have a lot of work to do, but I’d be happy at home. My husband and I don’t fight. I grew up watching my parents fight a lot and I always looked for a peaceful relationship”, he said.