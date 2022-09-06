‘I made a very big c*****’

Corinthians coach revealed what was the big mistake he made in the 2-2 draw against Internacional, last Sunday (4), for the Brazilian Championship

Corinthians and International last Sunday (4) wasted the opportunity to assume the vice-leadership of the Brazilian championship. O draw by 2 to 2at Neo Química Arena, left the two teams still far from the leader palm treeswhich has a seven-point advantage over the Flamengosecond place.

One of the speakers at Brasil Futebol Expo this Monday (5th), Vítor Pereira, coach of Corinthians, admitted that he made a blunder throughout the week that hindered Alvinegro from Parque São Jorge in their quest for victory over Colorado.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

“This week I had a really big *****. My desire to train, to improve the dynamics, I had a different week from the others. I had more days to train. What did I do? I trained at high intensity, not for a long time, but a high load. Yesterday, we arrived at the game tired. No capacity”, said the Portuguese.

“We only had capacity in the first half. My responsibility. After having spent years and years working. Today I watched the game again and saw the mistakes I made”, analyzed Vítor Pereira.

A little less than seven months ago at the helm of Corinthians, Vítor Pereira stressed several times the weight of the current calendar on the performance of teams in Brazilian football and he remembered when he burst out laughing when he heard from Jorge Jesus that the Brazilian Championship was the most difficult in the world.

“I laughed at Jorge Jesus who said that here was the most difficult. But look, getting here… the passion that Brazilians have for football is incredible. Playing in our stadium (Neo Química Arena), I don’t know if I’ll see the same emotion in my life”, concluded Vítor Pereira.

deleted from CONMEBOL Libertadores and in the semifinals of Brazil’s Cup, Corinthians occupies third place in the Brazilian Championship with 43 points, eight less than Palmeiras. Alvinegro’s next match will be on Sunday (11), at 4 pm, at Estádio do Morumbi, in front of Sao Paulo.