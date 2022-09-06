Ibovespa closes up 1.21%, on a day of low liquidity due to a holiday in the US; dollar drops 0.59%

The Ibovespa closed up 1.21% this Monday (5), at 112,203 points. The day was marked by low liquidity, with only BRL 19.2 billion traded on B3, due to the Labor Day holiday in the United States, with the stock exchanges on Wall Street closed.

The main index of the Brazilian stock exchange managed to advance, mainly driven by basic materials companies and oil companies, apart from Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4).

“Today the highlight of the day was for basic materials companies, more for Vale (VALE3) and Gerdau (GGBR4), because commodities, in general, are rising”, comments Luiz Adriano Martinez, portfolio manager at Kilima Asset.

The specialist points out that iron ore, which closed up 3.98% on the Dalian Stock Exchange, at US$ 99.83 a ton, rose after a series of lows, with a slight recovery. Oil, on the other hand, advanced after OPEC+ announced a production cut of 100,000 barrels per day – Brent was US$95.74, up 2.92%.

PetroRio’s common shares (PRIO3) rose 6.45%, and 3R Petroleum’s (RRRP3) rose 3.49%. Vale’s common shares (VALE3) gained 3.66% and Gerdau’s preferred shares (GGBR4), 1.45%.

Despite the rise in commodities, the Brazilian yield curve closed the day close to stability. The DIs for 2023 gained one basis point, with their rates going to 13.71%, as well as those for 2025 and 2027, which were 11.70% and 11.46%, respectively. On the long end, the DIs for 2029 lost one point, at 11.61%, and those for 2031 lost three, at 11.71%.

“Friday we had the announcement of the reduction of fuel prices, which strengthens a deflation perspective. Today, the Focus survey brought an IPCA down and a GDP up. That’s all the market wants to hear”, comments Fernando Bresciani, investment analyst at Andbank. “Brazil, which raised interest rates before, should start to lower the rate next year and has activity growing, this with a drop in inflation”.

The dollar dropped 0.59% against the real, to R$5.153 in purchases and to R$5.154 in sales – even with the American currency gaining strength in comparison with other strong currencies, with the DXY, an index that measures the strength of the currency against a basket of currencies of developed countries, rose 0.27%, to 109.83 points.

“In Europe, we had a heavy day, related to the worsening of the energy crisis. The Russians retaliated against the speech of the G7 to put a price ceiling on Russian Russian fuel. Energy prices rise again, the euro falls, as well as the stock exchanges”, comments Lucas Tereska, Fund and Prev Leader at Manchester Investimentos.

Among the biggest drops of the Ibovespa, companies that have a good part of their costs in commodities. Marfrig’s (MRFG3) and JBS’ (JBSS3) common shares dropped 2.41% and 0.48%, respectively.

