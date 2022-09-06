Ibovespa Futuro operates lower, against New York, after a strong rise the day before; dollar and interest advance

The Ibovespa futures operates lower in the first trades this Tuesday (6), detached from the high movement presented in the US pre-market, on the return of the Labor Day holiday.

In the local scenario, investors echo the speech of Roberto Campos Neto, president of the Central Bank, who pointed to the possibility of a last adjustment in the Selic rate in the September Copom.

At 9:20 am (Brasília time), the Ibovespa futures expiring in October was down 0.53%, at 112,965 points. The day before, the spot index rose 1.21%.

In exchange, the commercial dollar recovers parts of the losses of the day before and operates with a high of 0.24%, quoted at R$ 5.166 in the purchase and sale. The dollar futures for October rose 0.16% to R$5.199.

Futures interest rates are higher: DIF23 (January to 2023), +0.02 pp, at 13.74%; DIF25, +0.12 pp to 11.80%; DIF27, +0.09 pp, at 11.52%; and DIF29, +0.06 pp, at 11.63%.

On Wall Street, US index futures are up, with Dow Jones futures up 0.68%, S&P futures up 0.68% and Nasdaq up 0.65%.

European markets also trade slightly higher, reversing some of the losses seen on Monday, as investors weighed a range of economic challenges facing the region, with disruption to gas supplies from Russia dominating the spotlight.

The European stock market crash came after Russia’s state-owned energy giant Gazprom announced that gas flows to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline would be stopped indefinitely. The euro fell sharply as gas prices in Europe soared.

Asia

Most markets in Asia-Pacific closed on positive territory, with interest rate hikes in Australia highlighted, confirming its fourth increase of 0.5 percentage point (pp).

The Reserve Bank of Australia raised rates by half a point to 2.35%, as expected by analysts polled by Reuters.

The day before, the People’s Bank of China lowers the foreign exchange reserve requirement ratio, or the amount of foreign exchange reserves that financial institutions must hold, to improve the ability of financial institutions to use foreign exchange funds. From September 15th, the RRR will be 6%, down from 8%.

The decision comes after the yuan fell to two-year lows against the dollar.

The market is keeping an eye on the effect of stimulus measures in China. According to Reuters, Chinese officials signaled a renewed sense of urgency on Monday for measures to shore up the slumping economy, saying this quarter was a critical moment amid a further loss of growth momentum.

Analysis by Pamela Semezzato, investment analyst at Clear Corretora

Ibovespa

“Yesterday closed positive, but still on the sideways movement, without breaking the previous top of 114,200 to confirm new bullish movement and without selling strength to reverse this last leg. It still has no defined trend in the short term.”

Dollar

“It remains without a trend definition and has not yet confirmed the breakout of the previous top of R$5,280, nor has it broken the bottom of R$5,060. To have a better definition of trend, the bottom of BRL 4,800 needs to be broken or the top of BRL 5,600”.

