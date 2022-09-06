Ibovespa operates in decline; MRV, BB and Via are negative highlights this morning By Investing.com



© Reuters.



by Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – O is down 1.37% to 110,666 points at 10:28 am, with MRV (BVMF:), Banco do Brasil (BVMF:) and Via (BVMF:) leading losses this morning. At the other end, IRB Brasil (BVMF:), Braskem (BVMF:) and São Martinho (BVMF:) are the positive highlights of the index.

See the main corporate news of the day.

Renova Energia (BVMF:) – Renova Energia announced to the market this Monday, 5th, that it has completed Stage 3 of the implementation of the Alto Sertão III Complex – Phase A, with the entry into commercial operation of 303.6 MWs. This stage was foreseen in the Alto Sertão III Judicial Recovery Plan, as well as stages 1 and 2, which had already been completed on February 10 and August 6, 2022. Assets lose 0.33%, at R$ 6 ,13.

Eneva (BVMF:) – Eneva reported that its 9th issue of Debentures received an AAA(bra) rating from Fitch Rating. The shares fell 1.12%, to R$ 15.84.

3R Petroleum (BVMF:) – 3R Petroleum announced that the Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting had elected the members of the Board of Directors in a unified term until the Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting of 2024. The Board will be composed of Roberto da Cunha Castello Branco, André de Camargo Bartelle, Richard Chagas Gerdau (BVMF:) Johannpeter , Paula Kovarsky Rotta, Kjetil Braaten Solbraekke, Guilherme Affonso Ferreira, and Harley Lorentz Scardoelli. Shares fell 1.69% to R$37.92.

Brisanet (BVMF:) – , non-convertible into shares, unsecured, in a single series. The term for the debentures is five years and the remuneration will be 100% of the DI rate plus a spread of 2% per year. The papers gained 0.27%, at R$ 3.72.

Neoenergia (BVMF:) – in Morro do Chapéu, Bahia. The reinforcement will take place with the implementation of the second single-phase autotransformer bank and other necessary equipment. Capex estimated by the Regulator for this work is R$ 74.746 million, the additional authorized RAP is R$ 7.786 million and the regulatory deadline for entry into operation is for January 2025. Assets lose 1.21%, R $16.30.

Dommo Energy (BVMF:) – Malaysian Petronas after losing a dispute in arbitration. The company undertook to pay the costs and fees to which it was sentenced in the arbitration. The company said that much of the amount is already covered by the insurance policy taken out, but a balance of US$ 2.5 million is not covered by the insurance and will be disbursed by Dommo. The shares fell 0.58%, to R$ 1.73.

Energisa (BVMF:) – Energisa contracted BTG Pactual (BVMF:) . BTG will begin providing market maker services as of this Tuesday, September 6th. Shares fell 0.36% to R$44.04.

Goal (BVMF:) – , the company’s total demand (RPK) rose 46.3% compared to the same month last year and the load factor stood at 81.5%, an annual increase of 1.3 pp. Still looking at the general numbers, the total number of seats grew by 41.4% and the number of departures increased by 44.9%. Gol’s total supply (ASK) increased by 43.9%. Assets dropped 0.80% to R$9.95.

CCR (BVMF:) – Itaúsa (BVMF:) (BVMF:), and Vicente Assis, former president of McKinsey in Brazil, to the CCR board. Votorantim is also expected to appoint CEO João Schmidt and Mateus Ferreira, the group’s M&A director and former head of infrastructure at Itaú BBA, to CCR’s board. The shares lost 1.40%, at R$ 14.08.

Embraer (BVMF:) – Embraer has successfully completed the flight tests of the certification campaign of the Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System (MAFFS II), which according to the manufacturer provides the C-390 Millennium with the functionality necessary to carry out the mission of forest fire fighting. Shares fell 0.69% to R$13.05.

Eletrobras (BVMF:) – from 11 to 9. In addition, the company also reported that it received a writ of summons for payment of R$6.8 billion in a lawsuit filed by Eagle Equity Funds LLC related to bearer obligations for compulsory loans. The electric company said that the action is “unfounded” and that it will adopt all appropriate measures for its defense. Assets fell 2.86%, to R$ 45.12.

GPA (BVMF:) – GPA announced the separation of its Colombian unit Éxito through a capital reduction, in which it will distribute 83% of the shares it holds in the South American company to shareholders. With this, GPA will keep 13% of Éxito, a portion with “potential for future monetization”, said GPA. The transaction should take place through the proportional distribution to GPA shareholders of Éxito’s common shares, including in the form of level II BDRs and level 2 ADRs. The shares lose 0.42%, at R$ 23.60.

Petrobras (BVMF:) – it may just be the first among some that are being studied by the company’s president, Caio Paes de Andrade, according to sources with knowledge of the situation.

In addition, the Federal Public Ministry (MPF), through its units in Pará and Amapá, recommended that Ibama and Petrobras suspend the scheduled offshore drilling activity in the mouth of the Amazon basin. The MPF stated that the activity will affect four indigenous communities in Amapá, quilombola and riverine communities in Pará and that there was no prior consultation, a right of these peoples. Shares dropped 2.79% to R$32.40.