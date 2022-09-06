‘If it weren’t for me the president, Brazil would already be in a dictatorship’, says Jair Bolsonaro

In an interview with Jovem Pan, the president criticized Fachin’s decision on gun decrees and questioned the accusation about the purchase of real estate: ‘What is the objective? Elect Lula?’

Reproduction / TV Jovem Pan News



The president Jair Bolsonarocandidate for re-election by the Liberal Party (PL), said this Tuesday, 6th, that if Brazil had another Chief Executive in his place, the country would already live in a dictatorship. The statement took place during a Saturday in Jornal da Manhã, from Young Pan News. When asked about accusations of being authoritarian, Bolsonaro criticized recent decisions by ministers Alexandre de Moraes and Edson Fachin, such as the limitation of the arms decree and investigations against businessmen, and questioned who was, in fact, authoritarian in the country. “Generally, the one who moves towards authoritarianism and seeks a way to perpetuate himself in power is the chief executive. And you see exactly the opposite. (…) We saw recently, in a club in São Paulo, people criticizing the [ministro] Alexandre de Moraes. There was, coincidentally, an aide of his, took it to the minister and he ordered the arrest of the staff for investigation. Where are we going?”, asked the president, also citing the fake news inquiry and anti-democratic acts as examples of undemocratic decisions by Moraes, current president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

“What’s the charge? Undemocratic acts. It all boils down to. That’s what they’re doing in Brazil. This decision now also, on armaments, is absurd and arbitrary. We can only do things that are defined by law. And comment on these absurdities. I dare say, if I were not the president, Brazil would already be in a dictatorship”, pointed out Bolsonaro. The decision on weapons cited by the representative refers to the suspension of decrees made by the government on CACs (hunters, shooters and collectors). With Minister Edson Fachin’s decision, based on the increased “risk of political violence” during the election campaign, the number of firearms and ammunition will be restricted, which Bolsonaro criticizes. “I do not agree at all with Fachin’s decision. I ask you to listen to me, when the elections are over, we solve this decree thing [de armas] in a week. Everyone has to play within the four lines of the Constitution. If I get re-elected, we solve this problem and other problems”, he extolled, also returning to talk about the threat of a dictatorial regime. “All dictatorships were presided over by disarmament campaigns, all of them. Can’t you see that?”

In addition to his statements about weapons and dictatorship in Brazil, Bolsonaro also refuted the accusation about the purchase of real estate with cash by his family members, such as his mother, brothers and two ex-wives. He spoke of the cowardice of the press for publishing the article, written by Folha de S. Paulo and Uol, less than 30 days before the elections and asked: “Why do I have to answer for these people?”. “There is no way to reach me, they seek my family. For example, two years ago, my wife was attacked because she had a grandmother sentenced to two years in prison in 1997. I met Michelle in 2007, 10 years later. But they charge us with a grandmother of hers who was imprisoned for two years. (…) It has nothing against me. What’s the point? Is it electing Lula? Say I’m as corrupt as he is? Does that make sense? Am I as corrupt as Lula?”, she questioned. The President of the Republic said he still does not doubt that a search and seizure operation will be carried out in the homes of his relatives. “They will do it to give that: ‘look at the corrupt family’”, declared Bolsonaro, who also praised having a “regular life” and a government without corruption. ” Cowardice they do with my family members. Do it with me, come on top of me. They don’t have the courage. It has nothing to take from me,” he concluded.