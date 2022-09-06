“If maybe…”; Dorival Júnior does not omit himself and exposes the reason that hinders Rodinei’s chance in the Brazilian National Team

Rodinei is an athlete who has surprised in the current season. After much criticism and suspicion, shirt 22 of crow’s nest has made important performances for the Rubro-Negra team and in the view of the coach of FlamengoDorival Júnior, the side can already be considered one of the main names in Brazil for the position.

Dorival Júnior gave an interview to the Charla Podcast and said he believes that Rodinei is able to compete for a spot among the 26 players called up by Tite, however, he has a characteristic that puts him at a disadvantage: irreverence.

“If maybe I hadn’t had this situation with Rodinei, of giving a lot of attention to this side that I think is fantastic in football… but people don’t really care about this kind of attitude. It’s interesting because it’s really cool to go to a fantastic environment, but you have another view from the outside. If he didn’t have this situation, he would be being watched differently in every respect. Therefore, I trust that, if he maintains this attitude, he can have greater things in his career”, explained the commander of Mais Querido.

Dorival also addressed how much Rodinei has improved his football and also the importance that the side has within the squad. “He has interesting potential, both inside and out, presenting himself as a surprise. His marking improved a lot, it has been very important in his evolution. We are rooting for him to maintain this regularity”, he highlighted.