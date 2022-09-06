‘If you made a mistake, pay for the mistake’

The Rio de Janeiro court ordered, this Monday, the arrest of Lívia Silvia Moura, sister of former player Léo Moura, on charges of embezzlement. After the repercussion of the case, the former Flamengo side took to social media and spoke about the matter.

“I just want to make it clear that my sister’s problems are absolutely hers, unfortunately for the family’s sadness. I don’t get involved and I don’t condone it. If you made a mistake, pay for the mistakes and don’t make them again”, wrote Léo Moura, before amending :

“I have my family and a name that I care about for many years. We are saddened by what happened because we are human. But we are and will always be on the right side”, added the former side, who also added passages through Botafogo, Vasco, Fluminense, Palmeiras, São Paulo and Gremio.

Lívia Moura is accused by the Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro of applying scams to sell tickets to Rock In Rio. According to Civil Police investigations, the total damage caused by the former player’s sister is around R$ 500 thousand.

the sooner the UOL Esporte An official note from the Civil Police:

“The case was registered at the 13th DP (Ipanema) as embezzlement. The accused will be summoned to testify. Other victims have been identified and should be heard in the coming days.”