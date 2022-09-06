‘I’m going to the Esplanade to offer grass to the cattle’

Vinícius Prates* – State of Minas

posted on 05/09/2022 12:34 / updated on 05/09/2022 12:34

(credit: Chamber of Deputies)


Federal deputy and candidate for reelection André Janones (Avante-MG) used social media, on the morning of this Monday (5/9), to mock the supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) who will participate in acts in support of the Chief Executive, on the 7th of September. On social media, Janones said he will go to the Esplanada dos Ministérios to “offer grass” to the president’s voters.

“To end the division and the climate of hatred, my suggestion for September 7 is for us to unite and all cooperate with the cattle demonstration. I, for example, go to the esplanade of the ministries to offer grass. , and the act is everyone’s! What do you think?”, wrote the deputy on social media.


Janones supports former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and has used social media constantly to provoke Bolsonaristas as a form of strategy.




