“Imagine if we”; Dorival blames Palmeiras for Flamengo’s stumble in the Brasileirão and Verdão fans make fun of the coach on the web

Palmeiras stumbled in Bragança Paulista against RB Bragantino. Although it managed to get a tie against Massa Bruta after being down by 2 to 0, the technical commission, board and the fan did not approve the result obtained in the interior of São Paulo. However, Palestra was the biggest winner of round 25 of the Brasileirão. That’s because Flamengo, main rival, drew at home with Ceará by 1 to 1, Fluminense stumbled in the Arena da Baixada, against Athletico Paranaense and Corinthians and Internacional drew 2 to 2, in São Paulo. With the result, the biggest champion of Brazil continues with 7 points of advantage for the runner-up and 8 points of the other competitors.

Even though he is now focused on qualifying for the quarterfinals of Libertadores, the Brasileirão issue came back to the fore for Palmeiras fans last Sunday (4th). That’s because coach Dorival Júnior blamed the result of Palmeiras’ game for Flamengo’s setback inside a crowded Maracanã in front of Ceará.

“A little anxiety about the moment, the departure of Palmeiras being yesterday. All this you end up carrying to the field. It’s a natural situation. We had great volume in the second half, which we didn’t get in the first half. It was the big difference. Opportunities appeared, we weren’t so lucky with the submissions. João was having a very good day, he is an excellent goalkeeper”, says the Flamengo coach, who continued to talk about his team’s performance after Verdão’s slip in Bragança Paulista.

“There was impatience on the part of all of us because of yesterday’s result. Football is not like that, victory has to be built and earned over the result”concluded Dorival, who was very sorry that his team had not managed to reduce Verdão’s advantage from 7 to 5 points.

Palmeiras did not forgive and took a wave with the flamengo coach after the professional’s declaration. “If they are like this in the Brasileirão, can you imagine if we go to the Liberta final? They will enter the field and they will remember 2021”, said a fan. “Okay, now they’re just going to play before Palmeiras to see if it helps”, joked another member of the crowd.