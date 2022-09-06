Important Chart Indicator Shows Ethereum May Rise Before Merge

Ethereum (ETH), the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, looks set for a new price rally ahead of the “Merge,” according to observers following the chart patterns. .

Merge is a major upgrade that will change the project’s current cryptocurrency mining engine, associated with high energy consumption, to a more eco-friendly model.

Last week, ETH broke out of a “falling wedge pattern” (a specific formation that appears on the price chart) identified by two converging and descending trendlines that connected the highs and lows of August 14th and 25th to the prices hit. on the 10th, 20th and 28th of August.

A descending wedge pattern occurs when the price of the cryptocurrency or other analyzed asset is moving in an overall uptrend before correcting to the downside.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

“The formation is solid confirmation that ETH could rally in September more than you think,” Bill Noble, chief technical analyst at cryptocurrency research firm Token Metrics, told CoinDesk.

The Ether wedge breakout indicates that the correction from the 14th of Aug.

Prices doubled in the four weeks to August 14 as equity markets regained balance and Ethereum developer Tim Beiko suggested that September 19 would be the deadline for the long-awaited Merge to occur. The upgrade will likely cause a drastic reduction in the supply of ETH and bring store-of-value appeal to the cryptocurrency.

The merger, as per the official date released by the Ethereum Foundation, is scheduled to take place around September 15th.

Traders often use technical analysis – a study of price patterns – to help make investment decisions.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

The descending wedge starts wide at the top and contracts as prices decline, causing the two descending trendlines to converge as the pattern matures. The converging nature of trend lines represents shallower lows, a sign of waning selling pressure. Therefore, a breakout is understood as a possible resumption of bullishness.

Ether broke out of the falling wedge on Thursday (1st), setting the stage for a post-Merge rally.

“Ether came out of a falling wedge. A move above $1,700 would add conviction to the bullish momentum leading to the merger,” said Lewis Harland, a researcher at Decentral Park Capital.

Gazprom, the killjoy

The cryptocurrency appeared on course to surpass $1,700 on Friday, after an alleged US non-farm payrolls report, known as the Payroll, revived hopes of slower rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. Fed, the US central bank) after September.

However, the rise came to a halt after Russian energy giant Gazprom failed to resume supplies of gas to Europe via the Nord Steam 1 pipeline on Saturday, citing a technical glitch.

Read more:

The news reinforced inflation fears, dampening investors’ risk appetite. Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, power outages in Europe and other parts of the world have worsened, leading to rigid inflation. This forced global central banks to suck up liquidity with rapid interest rate hikes and other tools.

According to Politico, Gazprom said on Saturday it would increase its gas shipments to Europe via Ukraine. However, markets remained skeptical at the time of writing, with major European equity futures trading 2% lower, and the dollar index topping 110.00 for the first time in two decades.

Ether is trading at $1,565 this Monday morning, while Bitcoin is trading at $19,765, according to data from CoinDesk.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

How far will cryptocurrencies go? What’s the best way to buy them? We have prepared a free class with step by step. Click here to watch and receive InfoMoney’s cryptocurrency newsletter

Sign up and discover how to surf the Metaverse Boom and turn this technological evolution into excellent investment opportunities

Related