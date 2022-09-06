In 4 days, fires in Pará exceed September 2021 and smoke covers parts of the state | amazon

The fires persist in the north of Brazil, marking with smoke this Monday (5), the date on which the Amazon Day . One of the most affected states is Pará (see images above and below), where 27% more fires were recorded in just four days than in the entire month of September 2021.

Last year, there were 3,828 fires in the month in Pará. Until Sunday, the 4th, the satellites registered 4,889 points of fire in the forest at the beginning of September, according to data from the National Institute for Space Research (Inpe).

The general situation of the biome is no longer encouraging: from the beginning of the year to Sunday (4), the Amazon had 58,000 outbreaks, a total that represents 20% more than recorded in the same period of the previous year.

Data that will still be included in the historical series show the situation this Monday afternoon (5): the Aqua satellite detected 2,706 outbreaks, 913 (34%) in Amazonas, 725 (27%) in Mato Grosso, 638 (24% ) in Rondônia, 227 (8%) in Acre, 197 (7%) in Pará and 6 (0.2%) in Maranhão.

Burns on September 4: smoke spreads to Manaus

It is in Pará that a fire lasted more than 10 days in Jacareacanga, in the southwest of the state. The fire started in a private area and got out of control, affecting the “Rios São Benedito” and “Azul” Wildlife Refuge, reaching Onçafari and Instituto Raquel Machado, in addition to causing the evacuation of inns and reaching private areas.

The region affected by the fire is located on the border between Pará and Mato Grosso, about 100 km from the city of Paranaita (MT) on the banks of the São Benedito River, in the watershed of the Teles Pires and Tapajós rivers, and is attractive for ecotourism, sport fishing tourism, in addition to having conservation units, which attracts researchers.

Modis Sensor Image of the Terra Satellite in the early afternoon of September 5th. Concentration of fires along the BR-163.

General situation in the biome

In the first four days of September, the Brazilian part of the largest tropical forest on the planet had 12,133 fires, more than 70% of what was recorded in the same month last year, according to Inpe data available this Monday, Dia da Amazônia.

In September 2021, 16,742 fires were registered, significantly below the monthly average of 32,110 fires between 1998 and 2021. In August, the biome had the highest number of fires for the period in 12 years.

The NGO Observatório do Clima said this Monday that “there is little to celebrate” on Amazon Day. The Amazon “is under intense attack by criminal forces that, encouraged by the federal government, have been promoting the biggest wave of destruction and degradation of the forest in almost two decades.”

Deforestation and forest fires have skyrocketed under President Jair Bolsonaro. Since Bolsonaro took office in January 2019, average annual deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon has increased by 75% compared to the previous decade. Experts point to a direct relationship between the fires and the illegal increase in deforestation in the Amazon, as fire is often used to renew the soil.

“It’s time to make a choice: either the country stays with the forest, or with the current president. You can’t have both”, emphasizes Marcio Astrini, executive secretary of the Climate Observatory.