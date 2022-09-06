“In everything she wants to excel”; Patrícia Poeta is again criticized on the web for ‘cutting’ Manoel Soares during the closing of the “Meeting”

Since her debut on the show, the presenter has been criticized for the way she conducts the morning.

And one more time Patricia Poet has been heavily criticized on the web. This time, the presenter was detonated for not letting Manoel Soares say goodbye to the audience at the end of the “Meeting” this Monday (5th).

Usually, at the end of the attraction, your co-worker also has a space to say goodbye. However, in today’s edition, Patrícia interacted with the public, addressed guest singer Kell Smith and did not give Manoel any space to give his final remarks..

“Kell, I’m going to ask you to sing the nightcap for us, but first I wanted to thank the people at home for the company on the other side of the screen. Thank you also to this dear audience. Come back often!”, she started. After advancing the subjects that will be dealt with in the next program, she said goodbye without passing her turn. “Shall we close then? That nightcap? Can you sing the song ‘Mudei’? Can you? Kell Smith for you, here at ‘Encontro’. A good week for all of us”, completed.

The image of Manoel Soares even appeared on the screen, but there was no chance for him to comment. As soon as the moment was broadcast, several netizens criticized the attitude of the presenter: “Wow, Patrícia Poeta didn’t even let Manoel Soares say goodbye to the audience. What a horrible energy this program is. Heavy”commented a user on Twitter.

“I feel embarrassed with Patrícia Poeta, it’s a desire to have the last word, show up, run over people. Very unpleasant to watch the program Encounter. In everything she wants to excel.”said another. Since her debut on the show, Patrícia has been criticized for the way she commands the morning on TV Globo. It is worth remembering that the presenter took over the attraction in place of Fátima Bernardes.