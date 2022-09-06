In-flight tests of the Embraer C-390 Millennium firefighting capability completed

Image: Embraer





Embraer announces this Monday, September 5, that it has successfully completed flight tests to assess the firefighting capability of the C-390 Millennium aircraft.

The tests were part of the certification campaign for the Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System (MAFFS II), which provides the C-390 Millennium with the functionality it needs to carry out its Forest Fire Fighting (CIF) mission.





The tests, conducted at Embraer’s unit in Gavião Peixoto, in the interior of the State of São Paulo, represent an important advance in the certification campaign of this capacity with the Institute for Industrial Development and Coordination (IFI). After certification, firefighting capability will be available to aircraft operators.

The MAFFS II is a fire fighting system capable of discharging up to 3,000 gallons of water (approximately 11,300 liters), with or without fire retardant, according to standard ground cover level criteria and in various types of terrain.

Designed to interface with the Cargo Handling System (CHS), the MAFFS II can be quickly installed or removed from the aircraft’s cargo bay from its own trailer. The firefighting system requires only electrical energy from the aircraft for its operation.

The conclusion of these tests, which included several launches in flight, in addition to proving the system’s ability to integrate with the aircraft, also demonstrates the excellent aspects of flight quality and maneuverability, which are extremely necessary for this type of operation at low speeds.

The C-390 Millennium and its aerial refueling configuration, the KC-390, are the new generation of multi-mission military transport aircraft that offer unparalleled mobility and payload, rapid reconfiguration, high availability, and enhanced comfort, as well as optimized management. of reduced operating costs throughout its lifecycle, all on a single platform.

