In times of ‘lean cows’, the EU spent more gas until July than in the same period in 2021

Europe is falling into the arms of an energy crisis that some observers already consider to be the biggest ever. The war in Ukraine has further deepened divisions between Moscow and Brussels and made the European Union’s dependence on gas flowing from Russia painfully evident.

In order to avoid a major energy disaster, the 27 Member States approved a strategy in July that foresees a 15% cut in gas consumption, in order to be able to face the approaching winter, which is expected to be one of the coldest and dark, either metaphorically or literally.

However, and although the European Commission has already announced that reserves in the block are already at more than 80% of their total capacity, something that was only planned to happen in November, estimates indicate that European populations are consuming more gas today. than last year.

According to the energy consultancy Rystad Energy, quoted by ‘EUObserver’, the gas used in electricity production between January and July of this year was 4.28% above the value recorded in the same period in 2021. As for coal, consumption increased even further. more, 11.9%, in the first seven months of this year, compared to the same period last year.

The figures show that electricity production through gas has fallen by 20.8% this year, and energy production by coal has fallen by 11.8%, which, in total, is equivalent to 110 terawatts per hour of electricity, which, according to experts, reflects reductions in Russian gas supplies to Europe.

Rystad explains that in August 2021 Russia supplied about 350 million cubic meters of gas a day to Europe, and today it stands at 50 million cubic meters a day, which represents a drop of 85%. In addition to the energy instability that this threw on the ‘old continent’, it also made gas prices soar, which on August 26 was at 346 euros per megawatt per hour.

When it comes to hydroelectric power, which produces around 16% of all electricity consumed by Europe, the data indicate that the severe and extreme drought conditions that have been felt across the continent have left their mark.

For example, in France, which is Europe’s largest producer of energy from hydro sources, hydroelectric capacity fell by 27%. In Italy, the fall was 40%, and in Spain, 44%. Here, the Minister of the Environment, Duarte Cordeiro, had already warned that the hydroelectric capacity was at 50%, due to the lack of water.

At the same time, electricity production facilities through nuclear power were also cut, due to the reduced amount of water in the rivers, which is used to cool the reactors. In this context, France saw a 57% reduction in nuclear electricity production this year.