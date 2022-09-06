Influencer ignores rural reality after refusing to participate in Ilha Record, says columnist

The famous claimed to have contractual work commitments for the same period of the program and chose to fulfill them instead of launching himself in the disputed reality show.

Record TV has everything ready to premiere, on September 13, A Fazenda 14. The cast that will be part of the public’s routine has a signed contract and the dynamics of the game have already been defined. Now it’s time to wait for the game to start for the viewer to have fun. But, until then, speculations about the names that will compose the list of celebrities of the edition continue.

One of them, which the public expected to find from this month, apparently, has not been confirmed. Among those polled to star in the reality 2022 was the influencer Victor Igoh, but it will not be this time that the boy will make his participation in one of the most anticipated realities of the year. That’s what columnist Léo Dias, from the website Metrópole, says.

According to the columnist, Victor Igoh has contractual work commitments for the same period of the program and chose to fulfill them instead of launching himself in the disputed reality. The same columnist had already announced, in May of this year, that Victor would not participate in Ilha Record, another reality show on the station, which began last July.

The reason for the refusal would also be the fulfillment of professional contracts, which prevented him from being isolated in a reality show. Victor, who was one of the most requested and quoted names for future editions of the main reality shows in Brazil, would have informed the column that due to “contracts in force, inside and outside Brazil, and others under negotiation, which are more advantageous for him in the financial sense”preferred not to participate in any television program.