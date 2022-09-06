Inside the ‘world’s most isolated hotel’ on a remote North Sea island – 05/09/2022

In the middle of an area of ​​rough seas that bathes Scandinavia, there is a remote island called Hamneskär that, at first glance, is not very attractive.

Its soil is rocky and, on its banks, often buffeted by violent waves, there is no sign of beautiful beaches.

Even so, tourists make long journeys to reach this piece of land that is part of Sweden.

The reason for this? On the island is what many people call “the most isolated hotel in the world”, where travelers enjoy an extremely unique accommodation experience.

For centuries, the turbulent marine region around Hamneskär was feared by navigators – who, fearing shipwrecks, prayed the Our Father as they passed through the area.

In 1868, to make boats safer, the island gained a lighthouse (which, in honor of the sailors’ faith, was named Pater Noster).

Aerial view of the island where the Pater Noster hotel is located Image: Erik Nissen Johansen

And it was in the house where the lighthouse keepers lived, built next to the lighthouse, that “the most isolated hotel in the world”, also called the Pater Noster, was opened.

“For over 100 years, generations of lighthouse keepers have lived with their families in this extreme environment, tending the lighthouse, rescuing castaways and creating a small, isolated society,” says Mirja Lilja Hagsjö, the hotel’s head of operations. “And the spirit of the old lighthouse masters continues everywhere. Here, visitors find a home steeped in history.”

To reach the isolated hotel, only by helicopter or special boat Image: Erik Nissen Johansen

An extensive renovation work was carried out to transform the house into a comfortable place to receive tourists: today, the Pater Noster offers nine rooms (with a total capacity for 18 people), a restaurant, bar, sauna and an outdoor cafe.

The award-winning Swedish design agency Stylt was responsible for the design of the interiors, full of reference, of course, to the world of navigation and the underwater world.

Interior of the Pater Noster hotel received an intense restoration work to welcome tourists Image: Erik Nissen Johansen

Award-winning Swedish design agency Stylt designed the interiors of the Pater Noster. Image: Erik Nissen Johansen

During my 30 years of collaboration with the hospitality industry, I have rarely encountered such a unique destination. It’s all there. The remote location, the fantastic nature, the extreme weather conditions and the fascinating history of the lighthouse. Erik nissen johansen, founder of style

Isolated but active

During their stay at Pater Noster, tourists participate in various outdoor activities and in deep contact with the rich nature that exists in the region.

Due to the isolation of the hotel, the atmosphere is dominated almost exclusively by the noise of the waves and the seagulls that circle in the sky.

If the sea is not rough, guests have the chance, for example, to participate in deep sea fishing, sailing, kayaking and even diving.

Rainbow composes landscape with the island of the Pater Noster hotel, which allows many activities on the high seas Image: Erik Nissen Johansen

Upon returning to the hotel, everyone can cook the fish they caught with the help of professional cooks.

And there is also the opportunity to meditate in a high part of the interior of the lighthouse, relax in the sauna overlooking the ocean and watch an incredible sunset from the island.

Chefs prepare what was caught during tours Image: Erik Nissen Johansen

Pater Noster hotel dining area Image: Erik Nissen Johansen

Hamneskär can be accessed by boat from the island of Marstrand, in an approximate 20-minute journey that costs 950 SEK (about R$450) per person (price valid for the round trip).

For those looking for more speed and comfort, there are options for helicopter flights to the island, which depart from the city of Gothenburg, last 25 minutes and cost from 10,500 SEK (approximately R$4,950, one-way). The price can be shared by up to six people.

The island is crowned by a 19th century lighthouse Image: Erik Nissen Johansen

Rates at the hotel start at 6,500 SEK (about R$3,100) per person in a double room and include meals, welcome drink, guided tour of the island, visits to the lighthouse and access to the sauna.

Pater Noster operates from April to the end of October, but may open at other times of the year if all nine rooms are reserved.

More info: https://paternoster.se/en/

*All prices are subject to change.