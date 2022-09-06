Inter launches Financial Independence Week, with unmissable conditions for debt renegotiation

Inter customers will be able to take advantage of discounts that have never been practiced by the company, a special opportunity to start 2023 with a clean name

The chance to settle the financial disputes with Inter has arrived. From September 5th to 10th, customers with credit card debts will have the opportunity to renegotiate and settle debts with up to 97% discount and installments in up to 24 interest-free installments. The special conditions are part of the Financial Independence Week, which will also include unique opportunities for customers with mortgage and payroll loans outstanding.

Agreements can be made at any time through Inter’s digital channels, such as the Super App and the negotiation portal. Another available channel is the telephone service center, which operates from Monday to Friday, from 8:00 am to 8:40 pm, and on Saturdays from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm. The telephone numbers are 3003-4070 (capitals and metropolitan regions) and 0800-940-0007 (other locations).

During Financial Independence Week, customers can also be contacted by telephone by Inter’s partner companies. It is important to emphasize that Inter will not request a Pix to be sent to settle debts and that all agreements related to credit card debts can be viewed within the Super App.

Customers who want to be contacted directly by Inter to negotiate overdue debts can also register on a list available on the campaign’s website. Those who register will receive personalized negotiation conditions, with installments that fit in their pocket and deadlines that do not compromise financial planning.

Proposals will be made according to the customer’s needs and the same discounts offered for cash card debt payments will also be available for installments in up to three installments.

“We are making it easier to settle debts to ensure our customers’ financial freedom, offering discounts and flexible negotiation with an installment that fits in their pocket. Our goal is to simplify people’s lives, so it is possible to trade at any time of the day, any day of the week, through digital channels, through the Inter Super App or through our call center. This initiative allows the client to take a very important step towards organizing their financial life”, comments Danilo Coelho, Head of Credit Concession and Recovery at Inter.

Special conditions for real estate and consignment

The differentiated conditions will not be restricted to credit card only. Anyone looking to regularize a real estate contract, for example, can find up to 100% discount on interest and fine on renegotiation, a unique opportunity to prevent the contract from being sent for consolidation in a notary’s office.

Negotiation also brings the possibility of diluting part of the delay in the installments that are still due, facilitating the planning of those who have financed property.

In addition to the special conditions to renegotiate debts with debtor customers, Inter will also hold free lives on YouTube focused on financial education, with tips on how to avoid indebtedness, save money and invest to make your assets grow.

