Ipec: 85% of Brazilians believe that fake news can influence this year’s elections | Election poll

Data from the Ipec survey commissioned by Globo, released this Tuesday (6th), indicate that the The vast majority of Brazilian voters (85%) believe that fake news can impact this year’s election.

Those who say that fake news should not influence it are 12%, while those who do not know or have not responded are 3%.

The youngest, aged between 16 and 24, are the ones who most believe (91%) that fake news can have an impact on the election. The number drops as the voter gets older, reaching a minimum (75%) among voters aged 60 and over.

See other survey data:

Ipec also asked respondents how often they come across false information.

The institute also asked if, when receiving news, the interviewee seeks to verify if the information is true.

Always check: 43%

Sometimes check: 27%

Rarely check: 12%

Never check: 15%

Don’t know or didn’t answer: 2%

Voters aged 60 and over appear as those who check the information the least: one in four (26%) say they never check it.

The survey heard 2,512 people between September 2 and 4 in 158 municipalities. The margin of error is plus or minus two percentage points, given a 95% confidence level. The survey was registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under the code BR-00922/2022.

During the electoral period, Fato ou Fake, Grupo Globo’s information-checking service, checks not only the false messages that circulate on the networks, but also the speeches of politicians. Whether in interviews, quizzes, debates or during campaign agendas.

All election checks can be followed on the Fact or Fake special election page.

To help voters know what is false and what is true in these elections, the Fato ou Fake team has also published a series of explainer videos.

They show you what you need to know to avoid falling into fake news during the election campaign and, in this way, be able to inform yourself and vote in a conscious way.