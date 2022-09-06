Ipec: Lula continues with 44%; Bolsonaro swings down and is at 31% | Election poll

Ipec survey released this Monday (5th), commissioned by Globe , shows the former president Squid (PT) with 44% of voting intentions and the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) with 31% in the election for the Presidency of the Republic in 2022.

In relation to the previous survey by Ipec, of 29 August, Lula remained with the same percentage; Bolsonaro fluctuated one point down — at the time, he had 32%.

SPECIAL PAGE: See the complete data from the Ipec survey

Ciro Gomes (PDT) comes next, with 8% of intentions. Simone Tebet (MDB) has 4%. Both oscillated one point up in relation to the previous Ipec poll and remained tied at the edge of the margin of error, up or down two percentage points.

Felipe d’Avila follows with 1%, like last week. Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil) also appears with 1%.

The names of Constituent Eymael (DC), Léo Péricles (UP), Pablo Marçal (PROS), Roberto Jefferson (PTB), Sofia Manzano (PCB) and Vera (PSTU) were mentioned, but they did not reach 1% of the voting intentions each.

Roberto Jefferson is no longer the PTB’s presidential candidate. On Saturday (3), the party nominated Father Kelman to replace him. The change took place because the TSE deregistered Jefferson’s candidacy. The Ipec poll was registered with the TSE last week, when he was still officially a PTB candidate.

Stimulated voting intention

Squid (EN): 44% (44% in the previous poll as of August 29)

(44% in the previous poll as of August 29) Jair Bolsonaro (PL): 31% (32% in the previous survey)

(32% in the previous survey) Ciro Gomes (PDT): 8% (7% in previous survey)

(7% in previous survey) Simone Tebet (MDB): 4% (3% in previous survey)

(3% in previous survey) Felipe d’Avila (New): 1% (1% in previous survey)

(1% in previous survey) Soraya Thronicke (Union Brazil): 1% (0% in previous survey)

(0% in previous survey) Will see (PSTU): 0% (0% in previous survey)

(0% in previous survey) Eymael Constituent (DC): 0% (0% in previous survey)

(0% in previous survey) Léo Péricles (UP): 0% (0% in previous survey)

(0% in previous survey) Pablo Marçal (PROS): 0% (0% in previous survey)

(0% in previous survey) Roberto Jefferson (PTB): 0% (0% in previous survey)

(0% in previous survey) Sofia Manzano (PCB): 0% (0% in previous survey)

(0% in previous survey) White/null: 6% (7% in previous survey)

(7% in previous survey) Don’t know/didn’t answer: 5% (6% in previous survey)

The survey heard 2,512 people between the 2nd and 4th of September in 158 municipalities. The margin of error is plus or minus two percentage points, given a 95% confidence level. The research was registered at the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under protocol BR-00922/2022.

Research shows that Lula fares better among those who have an income of up to one minimum wage, among those who receive some type of benefit from the federal government and those who have elementary education. Voting intentions for PT are more expressive among:

Voters who rate the management of President Jair Bolsonaro as bad or terrible (75%, two points more than the 73% in the last poll, on August 29);

Those who have a monthly family income of up to 1 minimum wage (56%); they were 54% in the previous survey;

Those who live in the Northeast region (56%, compared to 57% in the previous survey);

Those with elementary education (54%, compared to 52% in the previous survey);

Voters in households where someone receives benefits from the federal government (50%, compared to 52% in the previous survey);

Catholics (50%, compared to 51% in the previous survey);

Among those who declare themselves to be black and brown (47%, the same rate as in the previous survey).

Bolsonaro is doing better between men, evangelicals and among those who earn more than 5 minimum wages:

Voters who positively evaluate their current administration (79%, compared to 81% in the last poll, on August 29);

Evangelicals (46%, compared to 48% in the previous survey);

Those whose monthly family income is more than 5 minimum wages (45%, against 47% in the previous survey)

Men (36%, the same percentage as in the previous survey; among women it is cited by 26%; in the previous survey, it was 29%);

Who has secondary education (34%, compared to 37% in the previous survey) and who has higher education (34%, the same percentage as in the previous survey).

In this survey, Bolsonaro also stands out:

Among those with an income of 2 to 5 minimum wages (40%, compared to 37% in the previous survey)

Among those living in the South region (39%, compared to 34% in the previous survey)

According to Ipec, the other candidates “present voting intentions evenly distributed in the analyzed segments”.

Ipec also surveyed the intention to vote in the second round. Lula wins by 52% to 36% in the researched scenario.

Squid (PT): 52% (50% in previous poll, August 29)

(50% in previous poll, August 29) Bolsonaro (PL): 36% (37% in previous survey)

In the spontaneous response, in which the names of the candidates are not shown, the numbers of Lula and Bolsonaro remain close to the stimulated. Lula has 42% and Bolsonaro, 30% — in relation to the previous survey, both oscillated within the margin of error.

Squid (PT): 42% (40% in previous poll as of August 29)

(40% in previous poll as of August 29) Jair Bolsonaro (PL): 30% (31% in previous survey)

(31% in previous survey) Ciro Gomes (PDT): 5% (4% in previous survey)

(4% in previous survey) Simone Tebet (MDB): 2% (2% in previous survey)

(2% in previous survey) Felipe d’Avila (New): 0% (0% in previous survey)

(0% in previous survey) Léo Péricles (UP): 0% (0% in previous survey)

(0% in previous survey) Pablo Marçal (PROS): 0% (0% in previous survey)

(0% in previous survey) Soraya Thronicke (Union): 0% (0% in previous survey)

0% (0% in previous survey) Eymael Constituent (DC): 0% (0% in previous survey)

0% (0% in previous survey) Roberto Jefferson (PTB): not mentioned (not mentioned in the previous survey)

(not mentioned in the previous survey) Sofia Manzano (PCB): not cited (0% in previous survey)

(0% in previous survey) Vera (PSTU): not mentioned (not mentioned in previous research)

(not mentioned in previous research) White/null: 7% (9% in previous survey)

(9% in previous survey) Don’t know/didn’t answer: 13% (14% in previous survey)