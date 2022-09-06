Ipec: Lula has 44% of voting intentions, and Bolsonaro, 31%

Ciro Gomes (PDT) appears in third place, with 8%, and Simone Tebet (MDB) adds 4%

SUAMY BEYDOUN/AGIF – PHOTOGRAPHY AGENCY/ESTADÃO CONTENTS Clauber Cleber Caetano/PR Reproduction / Twitter @cirogomes Flickr Simone Tebet

Lula, Bolsonaro, Ciro and Tebet are the most competitive candidates in the 2022 presidential race



Less than 30 days before the first shift of elections 2022the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) continues to lead the race for the Presidency of the Republic. This is what the new research by the Ipec Institute (formerly Ibope), released this Monday, 5th. According to the survey, PT has 44% of voting intentions, which represents an advantage of 13 percentage points in comparison with the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), which also remained in second place, with 31% support from respondents. The new data show, once again, a scenario of stability in the dispute, with oscillations within the margin of error of 2 points. In the latest poll, released on August 29, Lula had 44% of voting intentions, compared to 32% for Bolsonaro. Also repeating the same electoral scenario, Ciro Gomes (PDT) remains in third place, with 8% of the Brazilian electorate’s preference. Already Simone Tebet (MDB) went from 3 to 4%, continuing in fourth place. Other candidates represent 2% of voters, white and null, 6%, and undecided, 5%. The survey released on Monday was carried out between the 2nd and 4th of September. In this way, the result also reflects the impression of the Brazilian electorate after the presidential hearings on TV Globo’s “Jornal Nacional”, and the first presidential debate, which took place on the night of Sunday, 28. In all, the new survey was carried out with 2,512 people over 16 years old in all Brazilian states. The margin of error is plus or minus two percentage points. Another scenario projected by the Ipec Institute is an eventual second round between former President Lula and the current Chief Executive. In this scenario, PT would win with 52% of voting intentions, against 36% for Bolsonaro. Of those interviewed, 7% would vote blank or cancel, while 6% would not know who to choose.