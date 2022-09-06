Ipec: Lula has 50% of valid votes in the 1st round, against 35% for Bolsonaro and 9% for Ciro

An Ipec survey released this Monday 5th, commissioned by TV Globo, shows that Lula (PT) would have 50% of those valid in the first round if the election took place today, against 35% for Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The scenario is of stability compared to the previous round, on August 29.

In this scenario, in which null and white votes and undecided voters are excluded, Ciro Gomes (PDT) would score 9% and Simone Tebet (MDB) would reach 4%.

The PT’s possibility of victory in the first round is within the margin of error, which is two percentage points.

When considering the total votes, Ipec points out that Lula’s advantage is 13 points in the first round: 44% to 31%. In the last survey, the difference was 12 points: 44% to 32%. Ciro had 7% and now has 8%, while Tebet had 3% and now goes to 4%.

in an eventual second round, Lula would beat Bolsonaro by 16 points: 52% to 36%. In comparison with the last survey, PT oscillated two points up, while the president oscillated one point down.

Bolsonaro remains the most rejected candidate. 49% responded that they would not vote for him at all (there were 47%). Lula’s index remains at 36%. Ciro (17%) and Tebet (8%) follow.

government assessment

The Bolsonaro administration’s approval and disapproval levels have fluctuated within the margin of error over the past week.

43% consider the current management bad or terrible, while 30% classify it as good or great. Until last week, the rates were, respectively, 43% and 31%.

IPEC interviewed 2,512 people between September 2 and 4 in 158 municipalities. The margin of error is two percentage points, considering a confidence level of 95%. The research was registered at the Superior Electoral Court under protocol BR-00922/2022.