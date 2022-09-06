Ipec: Lula has 52%, and Bolsonaro has 36% in the second round | Election poll

Ipec survey released this Monday (5th), commissioned by Globe , points out that the former president Squid (PT) has 52% of voting intentions in an eventual second round, while the current president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has 36%. Blanks and nulls are 9% and the remaining 3% do not know or did not respond.

See other survey data:

Lula oscillated two points up and Bolsonaro one point down in relation to the previous survey, released on the 29th. Both variations are within the margin of error, of two percentage points.

The institute has not tested other runoff scenarios.

The survey heard 2,512 people between the 2nd and 4th of September in 158 Brazilian municipalities. The margin of error is plus or minus two percentage points, given a 95% confidence level. The research was registered at the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under protocol BR-00922/2022.