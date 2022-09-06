iPhone 14 Pro: presentation leaks before Apple event and confirms cell phone design

The leaked image shows the iPhone 14 Pro being shown off by Tim Cook on stage at Apple’s event, which is set to be streamed live on the company’s official YouTube channel tomorrow. In it we notice that the iPhone 14 Pro should continue with the straight edges of the iPhone 13 Pro, but with a smaller notch, now with two holes to accommodate the front sensors.

On closer inspection, we notice that one of the holes should actually be pill-shaped, while the other should be circular. This way, we’ll get more use out of the screen, good news for those who hate the notch but like Face ID.] Still talking about the iPhone 14 Pro, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo from Tianfeng International Securities, reported that these improvements must come at a cost, increasing the prices of the iPhone 14 line by an average of 15% over current models.