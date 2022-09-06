iPhone SE 2023 should get giant screen and retire home button for good | Cell

One of the reasons why the manufacturer has accelerated the launch of a new edition of the device may be the low public demand for the iPhone SE 2022, which, like the 2020 model, has the same look and housing as the iPhone 8. Another feature that was not possible with the old design is Face ID, which requires extra space at the top of the screen, next to the front camera, for the facial recognition sensors. However, this does not necessarily mean that the function will be present.

To corroborate this leak, the website MacRumors also cites the information brought by Ross Young, reliable leaker of rumors about the Apple world. According to Young, Apple would be really interested in launching a new model of the iPhone SE as early as 2023 with a screen larger than 5.7 inches. However, he hasn’t confirmed whether the Home button will see its end and not even if Face ID will be present.

The iPhone SE 2022 appears on Apple’s official website with options of 64 GB, 128 GB and 256 GB of internal storage, as well as a 4.7-inch screen with a resolution of 1334 x 750 pixels and A15 Bionic chip. It has a simple camera on the back with only 12 megapixels. The device starts at BRL 4,299 in the online store and BRL 3,899 on Amazon.

The iPhone XR, which is no longer officially sold, has the same internal memory options. It features a 6.1-inch screen, a resolution of 1792 x 828 pixels, A12 Bionic chip and a single 12 MP camera.

While Apple does not update the iPhone SE, fans of the brand can stay tuned for the special event scheduled for this Wednesday (07). The expectation is that the iPhone 14 lineup will be announced, consisting of four cell phones – the traditional one, the iPhone 14 Plus, the iPhone 14 Pro, the iPhone 14 Pro Max. This year, Apple’s priority would be to improve the design and camera of devices with Pro in the name. O TechTudo provides full coverage direct from the company’s headquarters in the United States.

