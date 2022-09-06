Ipiranga Museum: tickets sell out in less than 1 hour – 09/05/2022 – Daily life

Tickets to visit the Ipiranga Museum, in the south of São Paulo, began to be offered this Monday (5th) online. The withdrawal, made by the Sympla platform, started at 10 am, but in a few minutes the site went down and the tickets are already sold out.

After nine years closed for renovations, the museum will reopen this week, as part of the celebrations of the bicentennial of the Independence of Brazil.

Initially, tickets were only distributed for the week of reopening to the general public, September 8-11. Admissions were free and, according to the museum’s advisors, it was possible to obtain eight tickets per CPF.

On Twitter, several users commented on their frustration at not being able to remove the entries:

In reply to Sheet, the Ipiranga Museum’s advisors reported that 4,000 tickets were released this Monday, 1,000 of which for each day, valid for the first week (Tuesday to Sunday). “This number will gradually increase from week to week, according to the soft opening scheme for the month of September. The weekly batches will always be released on Mondays, 10 am, on the museum’s website”, he reported.

Also according to the press office, due to the high number of hits for booking tickets from September 8 to 13, there was instability on the site, which has already been corrected. “Tickets sold out in ten minutes.”

Until the 11th, visitation for the general public will be from 11 am to 16 pm. From the 13th, the opening hours will be extended, with the museum open until 17:00.

In the first days, there will be a special program at Parque da Independência, in front of the museum, to mark the reopening, with musical performances, concerts, projections and even ‘ballet’, with 200 drones.

On November 7, the museum will start charging an entrance fee equivalent to that of other public museums, the value of which has not yet been announced. There will be one day per week of free admission.

Closed since 2013, the renovation of the Ipiranga Museum took just over three years to complete. The expectation is that 900,000 to 1 million people visit the museum annually, according to the state government.

SCHEDULE

Independence Park (entrance through Rua dos Sorocabanos, in Ipiranga)

7/9, Wednesday

12pm – Park opens

5pm – DJ Luisa Viscardi

18:00 – “Drone Ballet”

From 18:00 to 22:00 – Projection mapped on the museum facade

7pm – São Paulo State Youth Orchestra and presentations by Criolo, Leandro Lehart, Margareth Menezes, Larissa Luz, Adão Fernandes, Chapinha da Vela, Kant, Fafá de Belém, Bois Caprichoso and Garantido de Parintins, Gaby Amarantos, João Carlos Martins, Isis Testa, Juliette, Vanessa da Mata, Johnny Hooker, Mateus Carrilho, Bia Villa-Chan, Daniel and Priscilla Alcântara.

9/8, Thursday

3pm – Park opens

5pm – DJ Luisa Viscardi

18:00 – Concert by the Youth Orchestra of the State of São Paulo

18:00 to 22:00 – Projection mapped on the facade of the museum

19:15 – Bullet Desire

20:30 – Silva

9/9, Friday

3pm – Park opens

5pm – DJ Luisa Viscardi

6pm – Symphony Jazz Orchestra

18:00 to 22:00 – Projection mapped on the facade of the museum

7:30 pm – Melin

9/10, Saturday

Location: Parque da Independência (entrance through Rua dos Sorocabanos, in Ipiranga)

12pm – Opening of Independence Park

5pm – DJ Clara Cady

6pm – Symphony Jazz Orchestra

18:00 to 22:00 – Projection mapped on the facade of the museum

7:30 pm – Gabriel Sater and Sá

9/11, Sunday

12pm – Park opens

5pm – DJ Clara Cady

18:00 – “Drone Ballet”

6pm – São Paulo State Symphony Orchestra (Osesp) and SP Big Band

18:00 to 22:00 – Projection mapped on the facade of the museum

7:30 pm – Geraldo Azevedo

Service – Ipiranga Museum

Tuesdays to Sundays

September 8 to 11: 11 am to 4 pm

From the 13th: from 11 am to 5 pm

tickets

Free, with reservations from 10 am this Monday

Internet scheduling

museum website

Sympla Platform

Address

Rua dos Patriotas, 100, Ipiranga, south zone of São Paulo