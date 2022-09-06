Iran sentences two lesbian LGBTQIA+ activists to death | World

Two lesbians and LGBTQIA+ activists accused of “promoting homosexuality” have been sentenced to death in Iran, a group of activists said on Monday, urging the international community to stop their execution.

Zahra Sedighi Hamedani, 31, and Elham Chubdar, 24, were convicted by a court in the northwestern city of Urmía, according to the organization Hengaw, a Kurdish human rights group. The two are being held in the Urmía prison.

Another woman faces the same charges and is also in detention. This is Soheila Ashrafi, 52 years old, born in Urmía. A sentence has not yet been handed down in her case.

According to the NGO, the young women were also accused of “promoting the Christian religion” and having contacted a media outlet opposed to the Iranian government.

“Spreading Corruption on Earth”

The Judicial Authority confirmed that they were convicted of “spreading corruption on Earth” — a charge often brought against defendants deemed to have broken the country’s sharia laws. It is the most serious charge in the Iranian penal code.

Shadi Amin, coordinator of the Iranian organization for defending the rights of the people LGTBQ “6Rang”, based in Germany, confirmed the sentences.

“We now ask Germany and other foreign governments to put pressure” on Iran for the activists’ release. This is the first time a woman has been sentenced to death in Iran because of her sexual orientation,” she said.

The fate of another Iranian LGBTQIA+ rights activist Sedighi Hamedani — known by the name Sareh — has sparked a wave of fears for several months. She was detained in 2021 by Iranian security forces as she tried to flee to Turkey.

Human rights defenders are currently accusing Iran of promoting a campaign of repression against broad sectors of society. Activists denounce, among others, the arrests of members of the Bahá’í religious minority, the increase in executions and the imprisonment of foreign nationals.