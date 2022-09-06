Isabella Scherer reports complication after childbirth: ‘In the ICU’

Photo: Reproduction / Social Media

After spending some time away from social media, Isabella Scherer returned to her Instagram profile and reported complications after giving birth to the twins, Mel and Bento.

The “MasterChef Brasil” champion revealed that she had been in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after a peak in blood pressure.

“Hey guys! I went back to the room yesterday. I had to stay in the ICU for a while to control my blood pressure. Now it has stabilized and I must go home today,” he wrote on the social network.

Before giving birth, the actress had been diagnosed with pre-aclampsia, a gestational disease linked to high blood pressure or worsening of pre-existing high blood pressure.

“We repeated the exams and I was diagnosed with preeclampsia and we scheduled the cesarean for the same day, on Monday, at 1 pm”, she revealed.

“The delivery was beautiful, peaceful, but in the post-partum period my blood pressure went up a lot. It took me a long time to recover and make it to the room. I still had some pressure spikes, which generated anxiety attacks and increased the pressure even more. I took some medicine to calm down and I got a little stoned”, he concluded.

read more about celebrities at the iBahia.com and follow the portal on Google News