Isabella Scherer says she was in the ICU: “It’s stabilized”

After giving birth to Bento and Mel, Isabella Scherer updated her followers about her health status

This Monday, the 5th, Isabella Scherer (26) revealed she spent time in the ICU after giving birth to twins Honey and bento. The influencer is still in maternity due to high blood pressure spikes;

Through Instagram Stories, the MasterChef winner gave updates on her health status. “Hi guys! I went back to the room yesterday. I had to stay in the ICU for a while to control my blood pressure”she explained.

The first-time mom also said that she and the babies can be released this Monday. “Now it’s stabilized and I should go home today”he concluded.

Recently, Isa reminisced about some images of breastfeeding the babies right after giving birth, and she explained that she was feeling her ribs after nine months of pregnancy.

RODRIGO CALAZANS DECLARE TO ISABELLA SCHERER

Rodrigo Calazans used social media to make a beautiful statement for his girlfriend, Isabella Scherer (26), who gave birth to the twins Mel and Bento last Monday, 29, in a maternity hospital in São Paulo.

On his Instagram profile, he shared some photos of his children’s birth and took advantage of the records to praise his beloved. “@isascherer You are light, you are life, you are a wonder. You are flesh and blood, you are afraid and you face them. In your chest, a warm lap that feeds”, he began.

Follow CARAS on Helo and follow our content!