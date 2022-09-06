Iza reveals that she had a stomachache before singing on the main stage of Rock in Rio

Iza revealed that she felt so much anxiety before singing on the Mundo stage, at Rock in Rio, that she had a stomach ache.

Iza was one of the highlights of the Mundo stage, at Rock in Rio, this Sunday (04). The carioca became the first black Brazilian to perform as a headliner on the main stage, and this caused a lot of nervousness, which was admitted by her in an interview, in which she said that she had a stomach ache, due to such anxiety of the moment.

“I had a stomachache, which is a pain that I know nothing will come out of, but it is happening. It causes discomfort. Foreshadowing of piriri, but not a piriri. It’s very overwhelming to sing there. Our! I was very nervous. Here I was much more nervous than at Sunset (where she performed in 2017)”, she commented in the painting “Ana e a Vegana”, by Ana Clara Araújo and Blogueirinha on Multishow’s official YouTube channel.

“On Sunset, I started off nervous as fuck, then I got calmer and got used to it. Here I was not calm at any time. I kept thinking “It will pass, it will pass” and it didn’t. It’s a lot of people, the stage is very big, you feel a little insufficient. It’s like, “Oh my God! I won’t be able to fill it out,” she continued.

The artist sang most of her songs accompanied by 24 dancers and a big band. During a special moment of the show, she received Dona Isabel, her mother, to play “No Woman No Cry“, a Bob Marley classic. “Being able to bring my mother, who was the person who believed in me the most, was really special. Very cool!”, she commented about the family moment on stage at the festival.