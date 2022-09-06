Japanese develop KGF-9, low-cost photocatalyst that reduces CO2

posted on 05/09/2022 06:01



(credit: HENNING BAGGER)

Carbon dioxide (CO2) — or carbon dioxide — is an essential element for life on the planet, as it participates in respiration and photosynthesis. However, when it occurs in large concentrations in the atmosphere, it becomes extremely harmful, contributing to atmospheric pollution and global warming. To solve the problem, researchers at the Tokyo Institute of Technology (Tokyo Tech) developed KGF-9, a low-cost and efficient catalyst to reduce CO2. Details of the study, with the potential to be used in climate change mitigation, were published by the scientific journal ACS Catalysis.

Catalysts are materials or substances that speed up chemical reactions. They are often used to speed up the action of reagents—any chemical elements—in products. The Japanese Yoshinobu Kamakura and Kazuhiko Maeda, professors at the Tokyo Institute of Technology (Tokyo Tech), have developed a photolyser capable of converting CO2 into formate (HCOO) and carbon (C). Used in several applications, formate is a useful salt for the conservation of food and feed deposits, in addition to being an additive in cleaning products. In turn, carbon is one of the most abundant elements in nature, as well as essential in the respiration of living organisms.

The photocatalyst gets its name from the fact that it is activated by visible light — the rays emitted by the Sun. Before the Tokyo Tech study, photocatalysts presented numerous obstacles, from complex operations in chemical compositions to the need for other modifications to respond to possible adversities. The Japanese team observed that one chemical component in particular, known as non-porous coordination polymers (CPs), was substantial for the conversion of carbon dioxide molecules. Non-porous CPs consist of lead ions and thiadiazole ligands, which form lead-sulfur bonds.

With chemical properties unlike any other developed photocatalyst, the new CP, called KGF-9, synthesizes CO2 much more easily. It eliminates the need to carry out previous chemical changes — such as the use of a cocatalyst, that is, a specific system to convert carbon or carry out post-synthesis treatments, so that the catalyst works under visible light and at room temperature.

A researcher at the ClimaInfo Institute, Shigueo Watanabe Júnior explained to the Correio that, depending on the particularities, the previous photocatalysts needed several modifications, before and after use. “For example, you may have to treat the resulting material to recover the catalyst, or you may have to subject material obtained by other reactions to remove formic acid from other contaminating residues that remain. There may also be reactions that need to be carried out in inert,” said the physicist and climate change expert.

Japanese research is pioneering in creating low-cost photocatalysts that, unlike the old ones, do not require precious metals in the manufacturing process. Kazuhiko Maeda highlights the advantage of the study: “Most of the previous CO2 conversion, using photocatalysts driven by visible light, generally included precious metals. From a cost and natural resource point of view, it was important to develop this system”, he pointed out.





Future

Watanabe Júnior points out that the study caught the attention of the media, due to the climate emergency that the world is going through. “The importance of the research is to remove the most important greenhouse gas from the atmosphere – carbon dioxide,” he said. Although the research is at an early stage and the development of a large-scale commercial product requires time and investment, the group sees that the technology has the potential to curb the consequences of the greenhouse effect, caused by high emissions of polluting gas into the environment. “The conversion of CO2 into useful chemicals, using photocatalyst, is a promising technology, because the emissions from the unbridled consumption of fossil fuels contribute to global warming”, pointed out Kazuhiko Maeda.

Regarding the next stages of the study, the group highlights that it intends to develop more coordination polymers, in order to better understand the phenomena that involve the decomposition of carbon dioxide by the chemical substance. Even though it is still not possible to outline exact perspectives on when the research will leave the laboratory, Maeda is optimistic. “The technology of carbon conversion, without using precious metals, is especially important from the point of view of price and natural resources. Although there are still areas that need improvement in the production aspect, we believe that the technology will get there”, he estimated. .

Method evaluates the recovery of the ozone layer



(credit: HIMANSHU SHARMA)

Researchers at the National Center for Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Cambridge and the National Center for Earth Observation at the University of Leeds, both in the United Kingdom, have developed an innovative method to assess the recovery of the ozone layer through high emissions of toxic gases into the atmosphere. . Details of the methodology were published in the scientific journal Nature.

The ozonosphere acts as a barrier against ultraviolet radiation emitted by the sun’s rays. However, the rampant release of harmful substances – such as carbon dioxide and chlorofluorocarbons – helps to reduce it, compromising the planet’s natural balance. In 1985, several countries met in Austria for the Vienna Convention for the Protection of the Ozone Layer and formalized the Montreal Protocol, a treaty between nations to reduce the emission of harmful gases into the atmosphere.

Illegal violations of the agreement compromise the effectiveness of gradually decreasing the release of these substances into the atmosphere. In order to solve the problem, British scientists created the Integrated Ozone Depletion (IOD) — a metric that provides the impacts of unregulated emissions on the ozone layer and assesses the efficiency of environmental measures. Environmental protection and human health activists and politicians believe that the IOD is a simple way of calculating the consequences of these acts on the recovery of the ozonosphere.

The IOD considers three factors in relation to emissions: the amount of substance released, the time it will remain in the atmosphere and how much ozone gas ends up being chemically destroyed in this process.

John Pyle, director of the National Center for Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Cambridge and lead author of the study, highlighted the advantages of the new process. “Our metric can measure the impact of emissions, regardless of their size. Using a computer model of atmospheric chemistry, we were able to demonstrate a simple linear relationship between the IOD, the size of emissions, and the lifetime of chemicals. of the elements in the atmosphere, it is a simple matter to calculate the IOD, making this an excellent gauge, both for science and for politics”, concluded the researcher who has dedicated his career to studying ozone depletion.

slow recovery

While the Montreal Protocol is fulfilling its purpose, recent surveys point to evidence to suggest that the hole in the ozone layer is recovering more slowly than anticipated. Pyle explained the trend the project will have in overseeing illegal releases of toxic gases. “The IOD will be very useful for monitoring ozone recovery and relevant for regulators who need to phase out substances with the potential to chemically destroy the ozonosphere,” he said.

The IOD was formulated from a computational standard of the atmosphere — the UK Chemistry and Aerosol Model (UKCA). The simulator is designed to calculate future projections of important chemical elements such as ozone in the stratosphere. Study co-author Luke Abraham exposed the system’s versatility. “At the UKCA, we can experiment with different types and concentrations of chlorofluorocarbons and other ozone-depleting substances.” With the method, it is possible to predict the consequences of the presence of products derived from carbon dioxide in the ozone layer. “We can estimate how chemicals in the atmosphere will change and assess their impact on the ozone layer over the next century,” Abraham said.

credit: personal archive

“Photocatalysts are particularly important in terms of using sunlight, as about half of it consists of visible light. Thus, we believe that our study will be used in society as a technology to reduce the amount of carbon dioxide, using the sun as an energy source.”

Kazuhiko Maeda, a professor at Tokyo Tech and one of the research leaders