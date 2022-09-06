Jorginho is the new coach of Vasco da Gama – Club de Regatas Vasco da Gama

By: Press Office, São Januário

Vasco da Gama defined this Monday (09/05) its coach for the season’s sequel. This is Jorginho, 58 years old, who returns to Gigante da Colina after four years to lead the project to return to Serie A of the Brazilian Championship.

This season, the coach played in the South American semifinals and the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil under Atlético-GO. Four-time world champion with the Brazilian team in 1994, Jorginho arrives at Almirante with a contract valid until the end of 2022 and alongside his assistants: Joelton Urtiga and João Roberto. The first training will be held this Tuesday (06), at CT Moacyr Barbosa.

Born in Rio de Janeiro, Jorginho will be in his third stint as coach of Vasco da Gama, a team that defended and won titles as a player. The four-time world champion led the Vasco team between 2015 and 2016 and part of the 2018 season. There were 97 games, with 47 wins, 26 draws and 24 defeats. With a total use of 57%.

In his first experience as coach of Gigante da Colina, Jorginho won the Campeonato Carioca title unbeaten (in 2016) and guaranteed the club’s return to Serie A. Vasco went 34 straight games without losing, thus reaching the biggest unbeaten record in its history in official games.

NEW COACH FORM

Full name: Jorge de Amorim Campos

Nickname: Jorge

Date of birth: 08/17/1964 (58 years old)

Place of birth: Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Clubs: Vasco da Gama, América-RJ, Brazilian National Team (technician assistant), Goiás, Figueirense, Kashima Antlers-JAP, Flamengo, Ponte Preta, Al Wasl-UAE, Bahia, Ceará, Coritiba, Atlético Goianiense, Cuiabá and Atlético Goianiense.