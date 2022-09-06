José Leôncio discovers secret and almost falls back with a villain’s confession: “Assassin?”

In scenes that aired last Monday (5th) in “Pantanal”a new villain has arrived: Solano (Rafa Sieg). The man was hired by tenorio (Murilo Benício) to put an end to the life of the family of José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira). In previewing the next chapters, viewers discovered that Jose Lucas (Irandhir Santos) will be the first victim. The information is from columnist André Romano, from the “TV Observatory”.

After him, Solano will also kill Roberto (Caue Campos). The boy will learn too much about the plan between the father and the killer and will end up being drowned. Upon arriving at the farm tenoriothe new villain will tell his version of the story to zuleica (Aline Borges), but everything will be a lie.

“He left here unleashed on fire, Master Tenório… I tried to hold him back, but there was no way. He went to put the boat in the water… But he didn’t realize there was an anaconda inside. It was huge… I was just hoping to hit it! There was time for the sea to see… It was all very fast. I ran out to bring him back… We fight with her more, as soon as she gets in the water… There was no way… He’s in the motherfucker’s stomach”will say Solanolying.

Who won’t believe anything is José Leoncio. Far away, he will be suspicious of Solano’s version. “Sucuri don’t attack people like that, for nothing, just get involved with her… Even so, it’s rare. Bão… In this case, there was a witness that his brother was caught by an anaconda… The boy is considered dead… I’m sorry, there’s nothing more you can do. I’ll put Ari in touch with all the farms where the river passes to see if anyone has news..”will reflect Joe.