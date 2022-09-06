Juliano Cazarré’s baby appears after 2nd surgery and mother vents

Juliano Cazarré’s wife shows the baby and tells how she is after the second surgery

the actor’s wife Juliano Cazarrethe biologist and journalist Leticia Cazarré, used the social network to update the health status of the couple’s youngest daughter. Little Maria Guilhermina was born on June 21 this year. The two-month-old baby has had two surgeries since she arrived in the world.

That’s because the youngest of Cazarré’s five children was diagnosed with Ebstein’s Anomaly, a rare congenital heart disease. In the first days of her life, Maria Guilhermina underwent her first heart surgery. He was discharged about a month later. However, a few days after returning home, the baby needed a second emergency surgery.

the wife of Juliano Cazarre posed with her baby and vented. “Maria Guilhermina continues to recover, every day is a victory! Thank you for the prayers”, declared Letícia emotional. In addition to the two-month-old baby, the couple is the father of three more boys and a little girl.

The eldest son of the family is named Vicente and is 11 years old. The second child of Cazarré and Letícia, the boy Inácio is 10 years old. Then comes the little girl Gaspar, 3 years old, and the little girl Maria Madalena, just one year old. The quintet was completed with Maria Guilhermina.

Before finding her youngest in the Neonatal ICU, Letícia took advantage of Sunday to go to mass. the wife of Juliano Cazarre revealed that he found in the celebration a consolation for the longing that he feels for the family together. She said that she found in the day’s reading the strength to stay by her daughter’s side: “I kept all these things in my heart, and I went back to sit next to my little Maria Guilhermina’s crib, in the ICU, where I will be every day, while God forbid,” he said.

